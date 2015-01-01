पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:भाकियू और जल सप्लाई वर्करों ने कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

कादियां4 घंटे पहले
  • मांग- कृषि कानून व बिजली संशोधन बिल-2020 रद्द किए जाएं

भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां और जल सप्लाई वर्करों की ओर से ब्लॉक प्रधान सतनाम सिंह की अध्यक्षता में गांव कोट टोडर मल में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया गया। प्रदर्शन के बाद जत्था किसानों के लिए लंगर लेकर गांव कोट टोडर मल से कत्थुनंगल टोल प्लाजा अमृतसर में पहुंचा। नेताओं ने कहा कि भारतीय किसान यूनियन द्वारा 31 किसान जत्थेबंदियों के आह्वान पर अमृतसर-पठानकोट नेशनल हाइवे पर कत्थुनंगल टोल प्लाजा पर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ धरना प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है।

नेताओं ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी द्वारा भाजपा नेताओं को कृषि कानूनों के पक्ष में प्रचार करने के आह्वान का चैलेंज कबूल करते हुए किसानों को आह्वान किया कि इन नेताओं को जगह-जगह घेरकर उन्हें जवाब दिया जाए। यह कानून पूरी खेती मंडी को देशी-विदेशी कार्पोरेटों की मुट्‌ठी में देने और किसानों की जमीनों पर काबिज करवाने के लिए बनाया गया है। वहीं, उन्होंने तीनों खेती कानूनों और बिजली संशोधन बिल-2020 को रद्द करने की मांग की। इस मौके पर सरपंच जसबीर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, हरदीप सिंह, अमरजीत कौर, सरवन सिंह, अवतार सिंह, सुरिंदर सिंह मेंबर पंचायत, बलविंदर सिंह, मंगल, मनजीत, हरदयाल, दलबीर कौर, जगीर कौर, हरदीप सिंह, जगतार सिंह, रणजोध सिंह, ब्रांच प्रधान अजमेर सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

