प्रदर्शन:भाकियू ने फसलों का लाभकारी समर्थन मूल्य, खरीद की गारंटी देने की मांग की

कादियां2 घंटे पहले
जल सप्लाई और सेनिटेशन कांट्रेक्ट वर्कर व भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां की ओर से ब्लॉक प्रधान सतनाम सिंह और जिला नेता जनरल सचिव हरदीप सिंह की अगुवाई में केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया गया। नारेबाजी करते हुए किसान नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार खेती मंडी को कार्पोरेट के हवाले करना चाहती है।

यह काले कानून किसानों की मौत के वारंट हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि वह किसान-मजदूर कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवाने के लिए केंद्र सरकार को मजबूर कर देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि विभिन्न गांवों से 26 नवंबर को किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेता दिल्ली को रवाना होंगे।

उन्होंने मांग की कि कृषि कानूनों और बिजली संशोधन बिल 2020 को रद्द किया जाए, माइक्रो फाइनांस कंपनियों के सभी कर्ज खत्म किए जाएं, स्वामीनाथन रिपोर्ट अनुसार सभी फसलों के लाभकारी समर्थन मूल्य दिए जाएं, खरीद की गारंटी दी जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना वायरस महामारी की आड़ में किसानों के साथ केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा धक्केशाही की जा रही है। इस मौके पर जिला जनरल सचिव हरदीप सिंह, ब्रांच प्रधान अजमेर सिंह, प्रैस सचिव जगतार सिंह, रणजोध सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

