पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हमला:मां-बेटी पर हमला करने के आरोप में 5 पर केस

कादियां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रंजिशन मां-बेटी पर हमला करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने दंपति समेत 5 लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई अश्वनी कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस को दी शिकायत में गुलजार सिंह निवासी नंगल बुट्टर ने बताया कि उसकी बेटी और उसकी पत्नी 24 अक्टूबर को दोपहर के समय घर में मौजूद थी। तभी मुख्तार सिंह निवासी गांव जोगी चीमा दातर लेकर और उसकी पत्नी मनजीत कौर डांग लेकर उसके घर में घुस गए।

इनके साथ मुख्तार का लड़का परमिंदर सिंह, बलविंदर कौर और एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति भी था। मुख्तार सिंह ने दस्ती दातर से उसकी लड़की पर हमला किया। इसके बाद मनजीत कौर ने उसकी पत्नी और बेटी पर डंडों से हमला किया। शोर मचाने पर उक्त सभी हथियारों समेत फरार हो गए। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने धारा 452, 323, 354ए, 354सी, 506, 148, 149 आईपीसी के तहत उक्त पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें