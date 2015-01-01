पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून:केंद्र के खिलाफ संघर्ष को मजबूत बनाने के लिए किसानों ने बनाई 11 मेंबरी कमेटी

कादियां33 मिनट पहले
गांव दौलतपुर में किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी बाबा राम थमण के प्रधान हरविंदर सिंह खुजाला, जोगिंदर सिंह नत, सतनाम सिंह मधरे, बाबा शीतल सिंह ढपई, डॉ. इंदरजीत सिंह, राजिंदर सिंह मनेष, धरमिंदर खालसा, हैप्पी पड्डा और बलदेव सिंह के नेतृत्व में गांव दौलतपुर की किसान मजदूर संघर्ष कमेटी इकाई का गठन किया गया। इसमें प्रधान पूर्ण सिंह, महासचिव मस्सा सिंह, सीनियर उपप्रधान प्रदीप कुमार, उपप्रधान बलजीत

सिंह, कोषाध्यक्ष सतनाम सिंह, सह कोषाध्यक्ष प्रीतम सिंह, जत्थेबंधक सचिव गुरदेव सिंह, जत्थेदार सचिव चमकौर सिंह, प्रेस सचिव चमकौर, जत्थेबंधक प्रचारक मंजीत सिंह, वालंटियर गुरदेव सिंह, सलाहकार जसपाल सिंह व सतनाम सिंह को सर्वसम्मति के साथ चुना गया। इस अवसर पर जोन प्रधान हरविंदर सिंह ने तीनों कृषि कानून को रद्द करवाने की मांग को लेकर केंद्र सरकार के विराेध में चल रहे किसानी आंदोलन संबंधी लोगों

को परिचित करवाया। इस मौके पर समूह किसानों और जत्थेबंदी के सदस्यों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी कर रोष प्रदर्शन किया और तीनों कृषि कानूनों को तुरंत रद्द करने की मांग की। नेताओं ने कहा कि विभिन्न गांवों में जत्थेबंदी की कमेटियों का गठन किया जा रहा है, ताकि केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध चल रहे संघर्ष को और भी ज्यादा मजबूत किया जा सके।

