पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:कविश्र व ढाडी दरबार 19 व 20 को,गांव कोट टोडरमल में करवाया जाएगा 16वें धार्मिक समागम का आयोजन

कादियां32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव कोट टोडरमल में 16वां कविश्र और ढाडी दरबार 20 दिसंबर करवाया जाएगा। प्रबंधक मंजीत सिंह भंगू, भाई लखविंदर सिंह खालसा और मनदीप सिंह भंगू ने बताया कि समूह संगत के सहयोग से गांव कोट टोडरमल में 10वें पातशाह धन धन साहिब श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के चार साहिबजादों, माता गुजर कौर और चमकौर साहिब के शहीदों को समर्पित 16वां कविश्र और ढाडी दरबार में श्रद्धा भावना से 20 दिसंबर रविवार को करवाया जाएगा। इस धार्मिक समागम में ज्ञानी जोगा सिंह भागोवालिया, ढाडी हरपाल सिंह ढंड, कविश्र भगत सिंह गुरदासपुर गुरु जी का इतिहास संगत को सुनाएंगे। 19 दिसंबर शनिवार को अमृत संचार

करवाया जाएगा। जिसमें अकाल तख्त साहिब से पांच प्यारे पहुंच रहे हैं और अमृत संचार के दौरान अमृतपान करने वाले जत्थों को ककार भेटा रहित दिए जाएंगे। इस दौरान गुरु जी के नाम का अटूट लंगर लगाया जाएगा। इस मौके पर मास्टर दलजीत सिंह, डॉक्टर लखविंदर सिंह, मनदीप सिंह भंगू, चरणजीत सिंह, लखविंदर सिंह, मंजीत सिंह भंगू, अवतार सिंह, रणजोध सिंह, इकबाल सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, जसवंत सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह व अन्य माैजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें