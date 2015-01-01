पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुरुआत:11 करोड़ से होगा शहर का कायाकल्प, मॉडल टाउन में लगेगा ट्यूबवेल

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
पंजाब सरकार की ओर से शहर के विकास के लिए 11 करोड़ रुपए मंजूर किए हैं, इससे पूरे शहर की नुहार बदल दी जाएगी। यह बात विधायक राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर विकास कार्यों की शुरुआत करने के मौके पर कही। राणा ने कहा कि शहर की सभी कॉलोनियों में 100 फीसदी सड़कों, सीवरेज, पीने वाला पानी और स्ट्रीट लाइटों की सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। मॉडल टाउन में 600 फीट गहरा ट्यूबवेल भी लगाया जाएगा, जिससे आसपास के इलाकों में पीने वाले साफ पानी की किल्लत को दूर किया जा सके।

राणा ने सोमवार को अजीत नगर में माता चिंतपूर्णी मंदिर के पास गलियां बनाने के काम की शुरुआत करवाई। इस काम पर कुल 72.40 लाख रुपए की लागत आएगी और अजीत नगर की गलियों को कंकरीट से बनाया जाएगा। इस काम का उद्घाटन वीना शर्मा ने किया।

2 करोड़ रुपए से बनने वाली सड़कों का काम शुरू

इसी तरह बाबा दीप सिंह नगर में 9 गलियां बनाने के काम की शुरुआत करवाई गई। इस पर कुल 69.81 लाख रुपए की लागत आएगी। बाबा दीप सिंह नगर वाली मुख्य सड़क जो पीर चौधरी रोड से जोड़ती है को बनाने की मांग पर राणा गुरजीत सिंह ने कहा कि वित्त विभाग की ओर से इस महीने सड़क को चौड़ा और मजबूत करने के लिए 1 करोड़ 25 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा न्यू गुरु नानक नगर में भी गलियों को कंकरीट से बनाने के काम की शुरुआत विधायक राणा ने क्षेत्र निवासी रुही शर्मा से करवाई। इस पर 62.19 लाख रुपए की लागत आएगी। इस अवसर पर जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन अनुप कल्हन, नगर सुधार ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन मनोज भसीन, नगर निगम के ईओ आदर्श कुमार शर्मा, एसओ तरलोचन सिंह, विकास शर्मा, नरिंदर मंसू, मास्टर विनोद सूद, करन महाजन, नारायण वशिष्ट, मनजीत सिंह, हरजीत सिंह, बलजीत काला मौजूद थे।

