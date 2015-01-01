पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:सवा दो घंटे में 11 एमएम बारिश, ठंड बढ़ी, फसलों को होगा लाभ

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • शुक्रवार रात 2:15 से 4:30 बजे तक हुई बारिश, रात का 11 डिग्री और सुबह का 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस किया रिकॉर्ड

मौसम विभाग ने एक सप्ताह पहले घोषणा कर दी थी कि शुक्रवार और शनिवार को पंजाब के कई भागों में दरमियानी बारिश हो सकती है। शुक्रवार रात हलकी बूंदाबांदी करीब 12 बजे शुरू हुई और 2:15 बजे से लेकर 4:30 सुबह तक कपूरथला और अासपास के सटे गावों में दरमियानी बारिश हुई, जो 11 एमएम रिकॉर्ड की गई। वहीं, सुल्तानपुर लोधी और आसपास के गांवों में हलरकी बारिश हुई, जो एक से दो एमएम रिकॉर्ड की गई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. जुगराज सिंह और गांव खुखरैण के किसानों के मुताबिक यह बारिश फसलों के लिए रामबाण साबित होगी।

शुक्रवार रात कपूरथला और आसपास के गांवों में करीब सवा दो घंटे बारिश हुई। इससे रात का तापमान गिर कर 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंचा गया। पूरा दिन ठंडी और बर्फीली हवाएं चलती रही। तेज धूप के कारण रात के मुकाबले दिन का तापमान दोगुना होने से ठंड से राहत महसूस की गई। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. जुगराज सिंह मरोक ने बताया कि उक्त बारिश होने से हवा में घुले नाइट्रोजन बारिश होने से घुलकर फसलों में समा जाते हैं, जो फसलों के लिए रामबाण साबित होते है। गांव खुखरैण के किसान गुरशिंदर सिंह, सतनाम सिंह, दिलबाग सिंह ने बताया कि बारिश का किसान इंतजार कर रहे थे। न तो अभी तक धुंध और ओंस पड़ रही है और न ही बारिश हो रही है। इससे गेहूं की फसलें सूखने लग गई थीं। फसल की सिंचाई बिजली चलित मोटरों और जनरेटरों से की जा रही है। बारिश गेहूं की फसल, हरा चारा, सब्जियों और आलूओं की फसल के लिए लाभदायक होगी।

