कोविड-19:12 नए संक्रमित मिले, 5 ने कोरोना को हराया

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल केस 4995, एक्टिव 86, ठीक हुए 4707, कुल मौतें 202

वीरवार को जिले में राहत की खबर रही। वीरवार को किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। इधर, 12 नए केस मिले हैं। इसमें से 3 मरीज कपूरथला, 3 मरीज फगवाड़ा, 2 मरीज होशियारपुर, 2 मरीज एसबीएस नगर, 1 मरीज बेगोवाल और 1 मरीज बहराम का निवासी है। अब जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कुल आंकड़ा 4995 तक पहुंच गया है। इसमें से 4707 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं। कुल 202 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है।

जिले से 837 संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल , रिपोर्ट आज आने की संभावना- जिले में अब 86 मरीज ही एक्टिव हैं। वीरवार को 5 मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। इधर, 837 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल भी लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। वहीं, देर शाम 938 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ग्रीन पार्क कपूरथला, 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गडानी कपूरथला और 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कपूरथला का पॉजिटिव आया है। 34 वर्षीय महिला व 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति दोनों अर्बन अस्टेट फगवाड़ा तथा 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति सतनामपुरा फगवाड़ा का पॉजिटिव आए है। इसी तरह 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति और 30 वर्षीय महिला गांव जलालपुर होशियारपुर के पॉजिटिव आए है। 16 वर्षीय युवक व 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति दोनों चक्क बिलगा एसबीएस नगर के पॉजिटिव आए है।

जबकि 10 वर्षीय बच्चा बेगोवाल से व 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव बहराम से पॉजिटिव आए है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सीमा ने बताया कि वीरवार को सेहत विभाग ने जिले से 837 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इसमें 746 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 85 सैंपल एंटीजन से और 6 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 77, फगवाड़ा से 98, भुलत्थ से 31, सुल्तानपुर से 61, बेगोवाल से 101, ढिलवां से 162, कालासंघिया से 61, फत्तूढींगा से 74, पांछट से 105 और टिब्बा से 67 सैंपल शामिल हैं। सभी सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर सायं को आने की संभावना है।

