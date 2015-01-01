पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:13 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले 9 और मरीजों को मिली छुट्‌टी

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में वीरवार को फिर से 13 और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। आज किसी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 2 मरीज कपूरथला, 10 मरीज फगवाड़ा और 1 जालंधर का रहने वाला है। इनमें 7 महिलाएं और 6 पुरुष हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4272 तक पहुंच गई है। 4004 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। वहीं, 87 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। अब तक 181 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति पंजाबी बाग कपूरथला से, 54 वर्षीय महिला पंजाबी बाग कपूरथला पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं, वीरवार को 9 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दी है। वीरवार को जिले से कुल 1189 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें 947 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 242 सैंपल एंटिजन से लिए गए। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

सेहत विभाग ने 1189 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल
एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि वीरवार को जिले से कुल 1189 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपलों में कपूरथला से 197, फगवाड़ा से 217, भुलत्थ से 65, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 101, बेगोवाल से 101, ढिलवां से 127, काला संघिया से 111, फत्तूढींगा से 74, पांछट से 112, टिब्बा से 84 सैंपल शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें