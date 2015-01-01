पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तस्कर पकड़ाए:गांव लाटियांवाल और बूटां में छापेमारी कर 130 बोतल अवैध शराब पकड़ी, 250 रुपए में बोतल बेचते थे तस्कर

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो तस्कर हाथ लगे, दो भाई फरार, पुलिस तलाश में कर रही छापेमारी

पुलिस ने एक ही दिन में नशे से बदनाम गांव लाटियांवाल और बूटां में रेड की। रेड के दौरान पुलिस को भारी मात्रा में अवैध शराब मिली। तस्कर दरिया और वेईं किनारे शराब निकाल ग्राहकों को बेचते थे। रेड के दौरान मौके पर दो तस्कर पकड़े गए जबकि दो भाई तस्कर फरार हो गए है।

गांव लाटियांवाल से पुलिस को दो जगह से 60360 मिलीलीटर (80 बोतल) अवैध शराब मिली जबकि गांव बूटां से रेड कर 50 बोतल शराब पकड़ी गई। दोनों गांव से कुल 130 बोतल बरामद हुई है। पकड़े गए तस्करों ने खुलासा किया कि वह शराब 200 रुपए से 250 रुपए तक ग्राहकों को बेचना था।

पहला मामला
थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी के एएसआई कर्मजीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह बाबा खान की दरगाह के पास पहुंचे तो गांव अहमदपुर की ओर से एक व्यक्ति कैनी लेकर आते हुए आ रहा था। कैनी की जांच की तो वह अवैध शराब निकली। इसका वजन 30180 मिलीलीटर निकला है। पूछताछ में शराब तस्कर की पहचान जगतार सिंह निवासी गांव लाटियांवाल के रूप में हुई है। केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

गांव बूटां में पकड़ी 50 बोतल शराब
दूसरा मामला
थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी के हेड कांस्टेबल बगीचा सिंह ने बताया कि वह पीर बाबा नत्थे शाह की दरगाह के पास पहुंचे तो एक व्यक्ति कैनी लेकर आते हुए आ रहा था। उसकी पकड़ी कैनी से 30180 मिलीलीटर अवैध शराब बरामद हुई। पूछताछ में तस्कर की पहचान कुलदीप सिंह निवासी गांव लाटियांवाल के रूप में हुई है। आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

तीसरा मामला
सीआईए स्टाफ के एएसआई लखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह गांव बिशनपुर के पास मौजूद थे। सूचना मिली कि गांव बूटां में दो भाई बिल्ला और छिंदा घर में अवैध शराब निकाल कर बेचने का धंधा करते है। अब वह लखन कलां डेरे काली वेईं किनारे ग्राहकों का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। रेड के दौरान दोनों तस्कर पुलिस को देखकर भाग गए। वहां से 50 बोतल अवैध शराब बरामद हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें