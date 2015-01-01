पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का कहर:16 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 1276 की सैंपलिंग

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में कुल केस 4179, एक्टिव 123, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 3884 मरीज

जिले में मंगलवार को राहत की खबर रही कि किसी भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई। जिले में फिर से 16 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें से 4 मरीज अकेले कपूरथला शहर से संबंधित है जबकि 1 मरीज जालंधर का रहने वाला है। 10 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से पॉजिटिव आए हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना के कुल केस 4179 है। 3884 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 123 एक्टिव मरीज है।

जिले में 1276 और संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

सोमवार को 16 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी देकर घर भेजा गया है। सोमवार को जिले से कुल 1276 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें 628 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 647 सैंपल एंटीजन और 1 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिया गया। वहीं, 248 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 23 वर्षीय युवक पुलिस लाइन कपूरथला से, 33 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कपूरथला से, 52 वर्षीय महिला शिव कॉलोनी कपूरथला से, 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति रजापुर कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए है जबकि 65 वर्षीय महिला कटहरा चौक फगवाड़ा और 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति सोढल रोड जालंधर से पॉजिटिव आए है।

इसके अलावा 10 मरीजों की पुष्टि अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से हुई है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने सोमवार को जिले से कुल 1276 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 212, फगवाड़ा से 178, भुलत्थ से 50, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 110, बेगोवाल से 89, ढिलवां से 113, काला संघिया से 137, फत्तूढींगा से 77, पांछट से 190, टिब्बा से 120 सैंपल शामिल है। वहीं, 248 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें