पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूछताछ:ट्रक में श्रीनगर से 5 किलो डोडे ला रहे 2 आरोपी पकड़े

कपूरथला14 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों आरोपी डोडे खुद के लिए या बेचने के लिए ला रहे थे, पूछताछ जारी

सीआईए स्टाफ पुलिस ने सुखानी पुली के पास नाकेबंदी के दौरान ट्रक में चूरापोस्त लेकर आ रहे दो लोगों को पकड़ा। उनके कब्जे से पुलिस को 5 किलो डोडे बरामद हुए हैं। थाना सदर में दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों का 2 दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया है। आरोपियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। सीआईए स्टाफ के एसआई परमिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि वह सुखानी पुली के पास मौजूद थे।

नकोदर की ओर से एक ट्रक नंबर पीबी-65-जी-5790 आता दिखाई दिया। इसमें दो लोग सवार थे। पुलिस ने ट्रक को रोक लिया। ट्रक में सवार लोगों से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने अपना नाम मंगल सिंह और परमजीत सिंह निवासी कंडियाला जालंधर बताया। जब पुलिस ने ट्रक की तलाशी ली तो ट्रक की सीट के नीचे पड़ा प्लास्टिक का बोरा बरामद हुआ।

दोनों आरोपियों को रिमांड पर भेजा- सीआईए स्टाफ के एसआई परमिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों आरोपियों मंगल सिंह और परमजीत सिंह निवासी कंडियाला जालंधर को अदालत में पेश किया गया है। जहां से दोनों आरोपियों को दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर भेजा गया है। आरोपियों ने खुलासा किया है कि वह यह डोडे श्रीनगर से लेकर आए थे। अभी यह खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है कि वह यह डोडे खुद के लिए या किसी और के लिए लेकर आए थे। इस संबंधी पूछताछ जारी है।

500 नशीली गाेलियाें समेत एक गिरफ्तार
फगवाड़ा| सीआईए स्टाफ पुलिस ने कटैहरा चाैक के पास एक एक्टिवा सवार युवक काे काबू कर उससे 500 नशीली गाेलियां बरामद की हैं। उसके खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। सीअाईए स्टाफ के एएसआई प्रगट सिंह ने बताया कि कटैहरा चाैक के पास एक्टिवा सवार की पहचान जाेगराज पुत्र राकेश कुमार निवासी मेन बाजार हदियाबाद फगवाड़ा बताया। उक्त युवक की तलाशी के दाैरान उससे 500 नशीली गाेलियां बरामद हुई। पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser