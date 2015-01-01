पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जिले में कोरोना से 2 की मौत, 11 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले,कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 4588, 4302 मरीज ठीक हुए, एक्टिव की संख्या 98

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में बुधवार को दो कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मौत हो गई। जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 190 पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को 11 कोरोना संक्रमित नए मरीज सामने आए है। जिनमें 4 आरटीपीसीआर लैब से तथा 7 लोगों की पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट अन्य लेबोरेटरी से प्राप्त हुई है। अब तक जिले में 4588 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके है। जिनमें से 4302 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके है। जबकि 98 एक्टिव मरीज है। बुधवार को 11 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दी गई है। इधर जिले भर से कुल 1585 नए संदिग्धों के सेंपल लेकर जांच को भेजे गए है।

जिनकी रिपोर्ट वीरवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि बुधवार को जिले के ब्लाक ढिलवां के अंतर्गत गांव रामगढ़ निवासी जिसकी आयु 70 वर्ष थी और वह कोरोना वायरस से ग्रस्त था तथा जालंधर के सिविल अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन था। जिसकी इलाज दौरान मौत हो गई। दूसरा 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति जोकि फगवाड़ा के ब्लाक पांछट के गांव रामगढ़ का रहने वाला था। उसका इलाज जालंधर के निजी अस्पताल में चल रहा था। उसकी भी मौत हो गई। जिलें में अब मरने वालों की संख्या 190 हो गई है। पॉजिटिव आए 11 मरीजों में 3 मरीज फगवाड़ा व 1 मरीज कपूरथला के गांव मकसूदपुर का रहने वाला है। जबकि 7 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैबों से पॉजिटिव आए है। अब तक जिले में 4588 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके है।

जिनमें से 4302 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके है। 98 एक्टिव मरीज है। वहीं बुधवार को 11 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दी गई है। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 32 वर्षीय युवक अर्बन एस्टेट फगवाड़ा व 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति रामपुरा मोहल्ला, 51 वर्षीय युवक चाचोकी फगवाड़ा से पॉजिटिव आए है। जबकि 70 वर्षीय महिला कपूरथला के मकसूदपुर की रहने वाली है। एपीडीमोलोजिस्ट डा. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने बुधवार को जिले से कुल 1585 नए संदिग्धों के सेंपल लिए है। जिनमें 1316 सेंपल आरटीपीसीआर से व 269 सेंपल एंटीजन से लिए गए है। नए सैंपलों में कपूरथला से 260, फगवाड़ा से 245, भुलत्थ से 70, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 101, बेगोवाल से 137, ढिलवां से 185, कालासंघिया से 139, फतूढींगा से 123, पांछट से 201 और टिब्बा के 124 सैंपल शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें