कोविड-19:कोरोना से 2 की मौत, 5 नए संक्रमित मिले, 20 मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया

  • कुल केस 4577, एक्टिव 99, ठीक हुए 4292 मरीज, 188 की मौत

जिले में मंगलवार को कोरोना से 2 लोगों की मौत हो गई। वहीं, 5 नए केस मिले हैं। दोनों मृतक फगवाड़ा के निवासी थे और पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 2 फगवाड़ा से, 1 मरीज सुल्तानपुर लोधी का रहने वाले हैं। 2 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से मिले हैं। अब तक जिले में 4577 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इसमें से 4292 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। 188 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि 99 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। मंगलवार को 20 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। इधर जिले से कुल 1507 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। इनकी रिपोर्ट बुधवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

सेहत विभाग ने 1507 संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार को जिले में 5 नए केस मिले हैं। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 36 वर्षीय महिला संतोखपुरा फगवाड़ा और 50 वर्षीय महिला गांव पंडवा फगवाड़ा से पॉजिटिव आए है। जबकि 26 वर्षीय युवक माछीजोआ सुल्तानपुर लोधी से पॉजिटिव आया है।इधर, देर शाम 675 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव भी आई है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने मंगलवार को जिले से कुल 1507 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें 1234 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 273 सैंपल एंटीजन से लिए हैं।

