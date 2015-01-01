पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:एक दिन की राहत के बाद 2 संक्रमितों की मौत, 5 नए केस मिले

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • अब तक कुल केस 4257, एक्टिव 86, ठीक हुए 3990 मरीज, 181 लोगों की हो चुकी है मौत

जिले में मंगलवार को एक दिन की राहत के बाद दो और कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हुई है। दोनों मरीज बुजुर्ग थे। एक मरीज की मौत जालंधर के अस्पताल में हुई है जबकि दूसरे मरीज की मौत गुरु नानक मेडिकल कॉलेज अमृतसर में हुई। वहीं, मंगलवार को जिले में 5 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें 2 मरीज कपूरथला से संबंधित है जबकि 3 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

सेहत विभाग ने 1312 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

वहीं 24 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4257 तक पहुंच गई है। 3990 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 86 एक्टिव मरीज हैं, वहीं, 181 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। मंगलवार को सेहत विभाग ने जिले से कुल 1312 नए संदिग्ध लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें 1000 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 309 सैंपल एंटीजन से और 3 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिए गए। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट बुधवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति दशमेश एवेन्यू कपूरथला से और 43 वर्षीय महिला कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए हैं। मंगलवार को 24 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दी गई। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने मंगलवार को जिले से कुल 1312 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपलों में कपूरथला से 223, फगवाड़ा से 247, भुलत्थ से 27, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 134, बेगोवाल से 93, ढिलवां से 125, काला संघिया से 76, फत्तूढींगा से 82, पांछट से 191, टिब्बा से 114 सैंपल शामिल है।

