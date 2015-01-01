पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

551वें प्रकाश पर्व की तैयारी:200 सीसीटीवी कैमरे रखेंगे आयोजन पर नजर, संगत के लिए चलेंगी 25 विशेष बसें

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक चीमा, डीसी ने 551वें प्रकाश पर्व संबंधी तैयारियों का लिया जायजा
  • किसी भी अप्रिय घटना को रोकने के लिए पवित्र बेईं के पास तैनात रहेंगे गोताखोर

पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व मौके सुल्तानपुर लोधी में लाखों की संख्या में आने वाली संगत को हर तरह की सुविधा मुहैया करवाने के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध किए जा रहे हैं। विधायक सुल्तानपुर लोधी नवतेज सिंह चीमा, डीसी दीप्ति उपल्ल व एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू ने इस संबंधी की जा रही तैयारियों का जायजा लेने के लिए विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारियों से बैठक की। विधायक चीमा ने बताया कि श्री गुरु नानक देव के 551वें प्रकाश पर्व मौके अनेक विकास कार्य, जिनमें 9.83 करोड़ रुपए की लागत वाला पुल शामिल है, करवाए जाएंगे। डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने इस मौके स्वागती गेट, पार्किंग, पंडाल, साफ-सफाई, लंगर और जरूरी प्रबंधों के लिए समितियां बनाने के आदेश दिए।

उहोंने बताया कि इस मौके प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स का भी नींव पत्थर रखा जाएगा। एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू ने बताया कि इस मौके 200 से अधिक सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे जिनका केंद्रीय कंट्रोल रूम होगा। इसके इलावा सुरक्षा प्रबंधों पर नजर रखने के लिए विशेष निगरानी टावर भी लगाया जाएगा। किसी भी असुखद घटना को रोकने के लिए पवित्र बेईं पर गोताखोर तैनात रहेंगे। तलवंडी रोड, आरसीएफ और लोहियां रोड पर वाहन के लिए अलग पार्किंग बनेगी। यहां से संगत को गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब लेकर जाने के लिए 25 विशेष बसें चलेंगी। प्रकाश पर्व मौके संगत की सहूलितत के लिए एक एमरजेंसी काॅल सेंटर और बूथ बनाए जाएंगे। जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर को इस संबंधी योजना तैयार करने के लिए कहा गया।

डीसी ने जल स्पलाई और सेनिटेशन विभाग को कहा कि संगत की सुविधा के लिए 350 आरजी शौचालय और वाटर एटीएम्ज लगाए जाएं। इस अवसर पर एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा, चेयरमैन मार्केट समिति सुलतानपुर लोधी परविन्दर सिंह, एसपी. मनदीप सिंह, उपमंडल मजिस्ट्रेट सुल्तानपुर लोधी डाॅ. चारूमिता, डीएसपी सरवन सिंह बल, ब्लाॅक विकास और पंचायत अफसर गुरप्रताप सिंह, एसडीओ. बलबीर सिंह, जिला प्रोग्राम अफसर स्नेह लता, एसएमओ डाॅ. अनिल मनचंदा आदि उपस्थित थे।

