कोरोना का कहर:21 नए संक्रमित मिले, 1289 संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक कुल केस 4339, एक्टिव 98, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 4059 मरीज

एक दिन छोड़कर जिले में अधिक केस सामने आ रहे हैं। 21 नवंबर को जिले में 4 मरीज, 22 नवंबर को 22 मरीज और 23 नवंबर को 4 मरीज सामने आए थे। मंगलवार को जिले में 21 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं लेकिन किसी भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। इनमें 7 मरीज कपूरथला और 8 मरीज फगवाड़ा से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

इसके अलावा 2 मरीज भुलत्थ से, 1 मरीज नडाला से, 1 मरीज बेगोवाल से और 1 मरीज जालंधर से पॉजिटिव आया है। अब तक जिले में कुल केस 4339, 4059 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं वहीं, 98 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। मंगलवार को 5 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। मंगलवार को जिले से 1289 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 39 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 57 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आरसीएफ कपूरथला से, 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ढुढियांवाल कपूरथला से, 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति अर्बन एस्टेट कपूरथला से, 36 वर्षीय महिला कपूरथला से, 30 वर्षीय युवक कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए है।

इसी तरह 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति फगवाड़ा से, 33 वर्षीय व्यक्ति खलवाड़ा गेट फगवाड़ा से, 55 वर्षीय महिला एसबीएस नगर फगवाड़ा से, 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति फगवाड़ा से, 38 वर्षीय व्यक्ति फगवाड़ा से, 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति एसबीएस नगर फगवाड़ा से, 45 वर्षीय महिला सर्राफा बाजार क्लॉथ मार्केट फगवाड़ा से, 33 वर्षीय व्यक्ति सत कटारिया मोहल्ला फगवाड़ा से, 33 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ग्रीन एवन्यू पलाही रोड फगवाड़ा से पॉजिटिव आए हैं जबकि 28 वर्षीय महिला और 32 वर्षीय महिला भुलत्थ से, 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति नडाला से पॉजिटिव आए हैं।

शहर से 268 लोगों की सैंपलिंग
एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि जिले से 1289 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 268, फगवाड़ा से 257, भुलत्थ से 59, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 76, बेगोवाल से 101, ढिलवां से 128, काला संघिया से 64, फत्तूढींगा से 79, पांछट से 191 व टिब्बा से 66 सैंपल शामिल हैं। रिपोर्ट बुधवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

फगवाड़ा में कोरोना के 8 नए केस मिले, 257 की सैंपलिंग
मंगलवार को कोविड-19 के 8 नए केस मिले हैं जबकि 257 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं। एसएमओ डॉक्टर कमल किशोर ने बताया कि 52 वर्षीय पुरुष, 38 वर्षीय पुरुष, 38 वर्षीय पुरुष तीनों निवासी फगवाड़ा, 33 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी खलवाड़ा गेट, 55 वर्षीय महिला निवासी शहीद भगत सिंह नगर, 45 वर्षीय महिला निवासी सर्राफा बाजार, 33 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी ग्रीन एवेन्यू पलाही रोड़, 33 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी सतकरतारिया मोहल्ला शामिल है।

