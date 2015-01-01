पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:23 को एनपीएसईयू जिला स्तर पर करेगी अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
अलग-अलग सरकारी विभागों में 1 जनवरी 2004 के बाद भर्ती हुए नई पेंशन स्कीम के अधीन एनपीएस कर्मचारियों की सरकार की ओर से पुरानी पेंशन खत्म कर दी गई है। पुरानी पेंशन प्राप्ति के लिए पंजाब में सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन व पुरानी पेंशन बहारी संघर्ष कमेटी के संयुक्त मंच न्यू पेंशन स्कीम इंप्लाइज यूनियन पंजाब (एनपीएसईयू) पंजाब के बैनर तले पंजाब कन्वीनर सुखजीत सिंह और जसवीर सिंह तलवाड़ी की अगुवाई में संघर्ष शुरू किया गया है। इसके तहत पूरे पंजाब में 23 नवंबर को जिला हेड क्वार्टरों पर जिला स्तरीय अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन किए जा रहे हैं। सीपीएफ कर्मचारी यूनियन के जिला महासचिव रछपाल सिंह वड़ैच और सरताज सिंह चीमा ने बताया कि एनपीएसईयू की प्रदेश कमेटी के निर्देश पर 23 नवंबर को दोपहर 12 बजे डीसी कार्यालय के समक्ष जिलास्तरीय अर्थी फूंक प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

