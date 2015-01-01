पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:3 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत, 25 नए केस मिले

  • जिले में कोरोना के कुल केस 4217, एक्टिव 131, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 3911 मरीज

बुधवार को एक दिन में 3 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो गई। तीनों मृतक बुुजुर्ग थे। इसके अलावा 25 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में तीन मरीज अकेले गांव मुरार से संबंधित है। जिले में कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4217 तक पहुंच गई है जबकि 3911 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। 131 मरीज एक्टिव हैं। बुधवार को 5 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। बुधवार को 1012 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। इसके अलावा बुधवार को 1080 संदिग्ध मरीजों के सैंपल भी लिए है।

सेहत विभाग की टीम ने 1080 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में मरने वालों की संख्या 175 तक पहंुच गई है। बुधवार को तीन मौतों में एक 67 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव सुर्खपुर का निवासी है। यह मरीज गुरु नानक मेडिकल कॉलेज अमृतसर में दाखिल था। इसी तरह 84 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग अर्बन एस्टेट कपूरथला ने दम तोड़ दिया। यह मरीज लुधियाना के डीएमसी अस्पताल में दाखिल था। 82 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग मॉडल टाउन फगवाड़ा की मौत हो गई। वह जालंधर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दाखिल था। तीनों मृतकों का मेडिकल नियमों के मुताबिक अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या मात्र डेढ़ दर्जन के करीब ही आ रही थी। बुधवार को एकदम नए संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2 दर्जन तक पहुंच गई। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि बुधवार को 25 और मरीज पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। नंगल कलां, आरसीएफ, मोहल्ला संतपुरा, गांव खिंडा, गांव पक्खोवाल, आलमगीर से 1-1 मरीज संक्रमित मिला है। वहीं, ब्यास से 1, कपूरथला से 2 मरीज पॉजिटिव आए हैं। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने जिले से कुल 1080 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए है। इनमें 517 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 554 सैंपल एंटीजन और 9 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिए गए। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 194, फगवाड़ा से 174, भुलत्थ से 28, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 59, बेगोवाल से 91, ढिलवां से 90, काला संघिया से 84, फत्तूढींगा से 71, पांछट से 186, टिब्बा से 103 सैंपल शामिल है।

फगवाड़ा में कोरोना से एक की मौत, 4 नए केस मिले

फगवाडा में कोविड-19 के 4 नए केस मिले हैं जबकि एक बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। वहीं, 174 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। एसएमओ डॉक्टर कमल किशोर ने बताया कि फगवाड़ा में प्रेमपुरा में 54 वर्षीय एक महिला पॉजिटिव आई है। वहीं, अर्बन एस्टेट के 33 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति और 31 वर्षीय एक महिला पॉजिटिव आई है। गांव सब रोड की 70 वर्षीय महिला पॉजिटिव आई है। मॉडल टाउन के 82 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की जालंधर के निजी अस्पताल में कोविड-19 से मौत हो गई।

