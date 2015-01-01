पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:4 नए संक्रमित मिले, 24 लोगों ने कोरोना को हराया

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कुल केस 4289, एक्टिव 67, ठीक हुए 4040 मरीज

जिले में शनिवार को सिर्फ 4 मरीज ही सामने आए हैं। आज किसी कोरोना पीड़ित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 3 मरीज कपूरथला के निवासी है। जबकि एक मरीज तहसील नंगल का है। चारों मरीज पुरुष हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 4289 तक पहुंच गई है। 4040 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जिले में 67 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। शनिवार को 24 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। वहीं, शनिवार को जिले से कुल 752 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें 678 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 74 सैंपल एंटीजन से लिए है। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट रविवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आरसीएफ कपूरथला से, 30 वर्षीय युवक और 21 वर्षीय युवक नई दाना मंडी कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए हैं जबकि 43 वर्षीय व्यक्ति तहसील नंगल का पॉजिटिव आया है।

सेहत विभाग ने 752 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल
एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डा.राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने शनिवार को जिले से कुल 752 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 87, फगवाड़ा से 130, भुलत्थ से 68, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 59, बेगोवाल से 58, ढिलवां से 60, काला संघिया से 90, फत्तूढींगा से 58, पांछट से 63, टिब्बा से 79 सैंपल शामिल है। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट रविवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

