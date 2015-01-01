पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:4 नए संक्रमित मिले, 12 और मरीजों ने कोरोना को हराया

कपूरथला5 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब तक कुल केस 4317, एक्टिव 81, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 4054 मरीज

सोमवार को एक बार फिर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का ग्रॉफ गिरता हुआ दिखा। सोमवार को जिले भर से सिर्फ 4 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज ही सामने आएं हैं जबकि किसी भी मरीज की मौत होने का समाचार नहीं मिला है। जिले में कुल कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 4317 तक पहुंच गया है। अब केवल 81 मरीज ही एक्टिव हैं। जिले में 4054 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके है।

सेहत विभाग ने 1252 और संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल

सोमवार को 12 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर अस्पताल से छुट्‌टी दी गई है। इधर, जिले में 1252 संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। रविवार को जिले में 22 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए थे जबकि सोमवार को कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का ग्राफ इतना गिर गया कि जिले से 4 ही कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आएं हैं। इस कारण यह है कि सोमवार को आरटीपीसीआर लेब से कोई रिजल्ट नहीं आया। केवल एंटीजन से 3 मरीज पॉजिटिव आए हैं जबकि एक मरीज अन्य लैब से पॉजिटिव आया है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि सोमवार को पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में एक 55 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कृष्ण नगर कपूरथला से, 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति लक्ष्मी नगर कपूरथला से और एक फगवाड़ा से पॉजिटिव आया है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने जिले से कुल 1252 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 230, फगवाड़ा से 153, भुलत्थ से 53, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 94, बेगोवाल से 100, ढिलवां से 122, काला संघिया से 91, फत्तूढींगा से 74, पांछट से 181 व टिब्बा से 154 सैंपल शामिल है। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट मंगलवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है।

