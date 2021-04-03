पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर ठंड बढ़ी:5 एमएम बारिश, 2 डिग्री गिरा पारा, अगले 3 दिन साफ रहेगा मौसम

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर और आसपास के गांवों में आधा घंटा हुई बारिश, 10 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे के रफ्तार से चलीं हवाएं

वीरवार बाद दोपहर आधा घंटा शहर और आसपास के गांवों में हुई बारिश व 10 किलोमीटर रफ्तार से चली बर्फीली हवाओं से गत दिन के मुकाबले तापमान 2 डिग्री सैल्सियस गिर गया और रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री सैल्सियस रहने की संभावना बनी हुई है। आगामी दिनों में बादलों के साथ तेज धूप निकलने के आसार हैं। वीरवार बाद दोपहर 5 एमएम बारिश हुई। इससे पहले आसमान में काले और घने बादल छा गए। कुछ देर के लिए दिन अंधेरा छा गया।

आलू को छोड़ कर बारिश सभी फसलों के लिए लाभदायक: डॉ. जुगराज मरोक

तापमान गत दिन की अपेक्षा मात्र 2 डिग्री सैल्सियस गिरा। यानि 17 डिग्री से 15 डिग्री हो गया। किसानों की मानें तो उनकी गेहूं की फसल, गन्ना और हरे चारे को इस हवा से कोई खास असर नहीं पड़ा है। यदि हवाएं कुछ और तेज चलती तो कुछ फसलों के जमीन पर बिछने का खतरा हो सकता था। गत दिन हुई बूंदाबांदी से फसलों की जड़े गीली होने से फसल गिरने का अंदेशा बना रहता है। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो शुक्रवार, शनिवार और रविवार को आसमान में बादल छाएं रहने की संभावना बनी हुई है। इस दौरान तेज धूप निकलने की भी संभावना है। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. जुगराज मरोक के मुताबिक वीरवार को हुई 5 एमएम बारिश गेहूं, हरा चारा और सब्जियों के लिए बहुत लाभदायक साबित होगी। वहीं, कई क्षेत्रों में आलुओं की पुटाई चल रही है। कई क्षेत्रों में होने वाली है। उन्होंने किसानों को सलाह दी है कि यदि आगामी दिनों में बारिश होती है तो किसान आलूओं की फसल में पानी खड़ा न होने दें।

