पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मारपीट:महिला से मारपीट करने पर महिला सहित 6 नामजद

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना सुल्तानपुर लोधी पुलिस ने मोहल्ला बाबा ज्वाला सिंह नगर में घर में घुसकर महिला से मारपीट करने के आरोप में महिला सहित 6 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल सभी आरोपी फरार हैं।अमनदीप कौर निवासी मोहल्ला बाबा ज्वाला सिंह नगर ने बताया कि उसके 2 बच्चे हैं। 14 नवंबर की रात 8 बजे वह अपने परिवार समेत घर में मौजूद थी। उसकी दो महीने की बच्ची सनम उसके पास ही थी। उसका लड़का यूवी दिवाली पर बच्चों के साथ गली में पटाखे चला रहा था। इतने में उसका लड़का गली से रोते हुए घर आया। उसके लड़के के पीछे ही निशान सिंह उर्फ पनगोटा, गुरसेवक सिंह, मनजीत कौर, साबा, जोरा सभी निवासी मोहल्ला बाबा ज्वाला सिंह भी गाली-गलौच करते हुए घर में आए गए। जब उसने उक्त लोगों को गालियां निकालने से रोका तो निशान सिंह पनगोटा ने कहा कि तुम्हें रोज पटाखे चलाकर परेशान करने का मजा चखाते है। तभी सभी ने उसके साथ मारपीट की, इससे वह घायल हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें