पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Kapurthala
  • 7 Months Later, The Market Returned Bright, Business Happy, Auspicious Time To Hear The Story From 4 To 6 Pm, The Time Of Offering Moon To The Moon From Eight Quarter Past Eight.

करवाचौथ आज:7 महीने बाद बाजार में लौटी रौनक, कारोबारी खुश, कथा सुनने का शुभ मुहुर्त शाम 4 से 6 बजे तक, चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने का समय सवा आठ बजे से

कपूरथलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पति की लंबी उम्र का पर्व करवाचौथ बुधवार यानि आज मनाया जाएगा। कोरोना के चलते इस बार महिलाएं घरों में ही रहकर व्रत पूरा करेगी। क्योंकि यह व्रत पूरा दिन भूखे-प्यासे रहकर रखा जाता है। शाम के समय कथा की जाती है। रात के समय चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत संपूर्ण किया जाता है। सुहागिनों की ओर से मंगलवार को ही तैयारी कर ली है। रस्म के तौर पर सुबह के समय सरगी (सूरज चढ़ने से पहले) खाने के सामान की खरीदारी की गई।

करवाचौथ से एक दिन पहले बाजारों में चहल पहल होने से दुकानदारों के भी चेहरे खिले दिखे। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के कारण कारोबार में मंदी छाई हुई थी। महिलाओं का त्योहार अाते ही कारोबार में थोड़ा उछाल आया है। रात के समय मेहंदी लगाने वाले कारीगरों ने भी खूब कमाई की। शगुन के तौर पर लगाई जाने वाली मंहंदी के रेट अधिक कर दिए। जहां एक दिन पहले दोनों हाथों पर डिजाइन के मुताबिक 400 रुपए थे मंगलवार को 500 कर दिए गए।

फुल बाजू के 1500 रुपए से लेकर 2 हजार रुपए वसूल रहे थे। करवाचौथ वाले दिन सुहागिनों की ओर से रखे जाने व्रत के लिए इस बार शुभ संयोग बन रहा है। इस बार चंद्रमा, माता पार्वती के साथ-साथ भगवान शिव का भी आशीर्वाद दिलाएगा। पंडित सौरभ शर्मा के मुताबित करवाचौथ की कथा सुनने का शुभ मुहुर्त शाम को 4 बजे से 6 बजे तक रहेगा। कथा में गणपति और शिव-पार्वती माता का पूजन किया जाता है। इसके बाद करवा दान होता है। कपूरथला में 4 नवंबर को चंद्रोदय रात 8 बजकर 14 मिनट पर होगा। श्रीगणेश जी का दिन बुधवार होने से इस व्रत का महत्व और बढ़ गया है।

अविवाहित लड़कियां तारों को देखकर व्रत संपूर्ण करें
सुबह स्नान करके पति की लंबी उम्र, सेहत और अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए संकल्प लें। सरगी खाने के बाद व्रत की शुरुआत करें। शाम के समय पूजन स्थान पर लाल कपड़ा बिछाकर भगवान शिव-पार्वती, कार्तिकेय और भगवान श्रीगणेश की स्थापना करें।

पूजा स्थल पर मिट्‌टी का करवा भी रखें। करवे में रुपए का सिक्का रखें। भगवान श्री गणेश की आरती करें। जब चंद्रोदय हो जाए तो पूजन कर अर्घ्य दें। वहीं, अविवाहित लड़कियां चंद्रमा को अर्ध्य देने की बजाए तारें को अर्ध्य देकर अपना व्रत संपूर्ण कर सकती हैं। करवाचौथ को लेकर शहर में मिठाइयों की दुकान पर भी महिलाओं का तांता लगा रहा। करवादान करने के लिए सुहागिनों की ओर मीठी और फीकी मटि्ठयों के अलावा सुबह के समय सरगी में खाने के लिए फेनियों की भी खरीदारी की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें