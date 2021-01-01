पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पल्स पोलियो मुहिम:79 हजार 370 बच्चों को पिलाई दो बूंद जिंदगी की

कपूरथला6 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से चलाई गई तीन दिवसीय नेशनल पल्स पोलियो मुहिम मंगलवार को संपन्न हो गई। 31 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक चली तीन दिवसीय मुहिम के दौरान जिले के 0-5 साल के बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी बूंदें पिलाई गईं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सीमा ने बताया कि तीन दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो मुहिम के दौरान 0-5 साल के 82 हजार 322 बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी बूंदें पिलाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था।

इसमें से आज तक 79 हजार 370 बच्चों को कवर कर लिया गया है। मुहिम की चेकिंग के लिए डिप्टी डायरेक्टर पंजाब डॉ. निशा साही विशेष तौर पर पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने बताया कि नेशनल राउंड को चलाने का उद्देश्य पोलियो की बीमारियों को जड़ से खत्म करना है। मुहिम की सपोर्टिव सुपरविजन जिला प्रोग्राम अधिकारियों ने फील्ड में जाकर जांच की।

जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट ने बताया कि मुहिम के दौरान जिले की कुल 9 लाख 23 हजार 569 आबादी को कवर किया गया है। इसके लिए कुल 943 टीमें लगाई गई थीं और 558 बूथ भी बनाए गए थे। टीमों को हाई रिस्क एरिया को कवर करने की हिदायत दी गई थी।

