176 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव:9 नए संक्रमित मिले, 5 अकेले शहर से संबंधित, 7 और मरीज ठीक हुए

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना के कुल केस 4094, एक्टिव 125, ठीक होकर घर जा चुके 3802 मरीज

जिले में मंगलवार को फिर से 9 कोरोना संक्रमित केस मिले हैं। आज भी किसी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 5 अकेले कपूरथला शहर से संबंधित हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का संख्या 4094 पहुंच गई है। 3802 मरीज ठीक हो चुके है। जिले में 125 मरीज एक्टिव हैं।

जिले में 1310 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए, रिपोर्ट आज आने की संभावना

सोमवार को 7 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी देकर घर भेजा गया है। वहीं, मंगलवार को जिले से 1310 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए गए है। इनमें 591 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से, 713 सैंपल एंटीजन और 6 सैंपल ट्रूनेट से लिए गए। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट बुधवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। वहीं, 176 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 24 वर्षीय युवक सैदोवाल कपूरथला से, 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति मॉडल टाउन कपूरथला, 34 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आरसीएफ कपूरथला से, 53 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आरसीएफ कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने मंगलवार को जिले से कुल 1310 और संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। वहीं, 176 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

फगवाड़ा में 1 केस मिला 222 लोगों की सैंपलिंग

शहर में कोरोना का एक नया मामला सामने आया है जबकि 222 लोगों के कोविड-19 के सैंपल लिए गए। एसएमओ डॉक्टर कमल किशोर ने बताया कि मंगलवार को आदर्श नगर सतनामपुरा के 50 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं जबकि 222 लोगों की सैंपल लिए गए।

