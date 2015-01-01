पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:9 नए संक्रमित मिले, एक मरीज ने कोरोना को हराया,कुल केस 4542, एक्टिव 104, ठीक हुए 4252 मरीज

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
जिले में शनिवार को राहत की खबर रही कि किसी भी मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है। आज जिले में 9 नए केस मिले हैं। इनमें से 2 मरीज कपूरथला और 7 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैब से मिले हैं। अब तक जिले में 4542 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें से 4252 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। 186 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि 104 एक्टिव मरीज है। शनिवार को 1 और मरीज को छुट्‌टी दे दी है।

जिले से कुल 1334 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लेकर जांच को भेजे हैं। इनकी रिपोर्ट रविवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 37 वर्षीय व्यक्ति कपूरथला से व 35 वर्षीय महिला आरसीएफ कपूरथला से पॉजिटिव आए है। जबकि 7 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लैबों से पॉजिटिव आए है। विभाग ने 1334 नए संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि सेहत विभाग ने शनिवार को जिले से कुल 1334 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें से 1145 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 189 सैंपल एंटीजन से लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 210, फगवाड़ा से 255, भुलत्थ से 37, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 86, बेगोवाल से 103, ढिलवां से 160, कालासंघिया से 122, फतूढींगा से 119, पांछट से 157 और टिब्बा से 85 सैंपल शामिल है।

