गश्त:600 नशीली गोलियों समेत आरोपी गिरफ्तार, केस दर्ज

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने गश्त के दौरान वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट के पास व्यक्ति को 600 नशीली गोलियां समेत गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी को अदालत में पेश कर उसका पुलिस रिमांड हासिल किया जा रहा है।

एएसआई जसवंत सिंह ने बताया कि वह कोटू चौक, बकरखाना, कुष्ठ आश्रम, अमृतसर चुंगी की ओर गश्त पर जा रहे थे। जब पुलिस टीम वाटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट नजदीक कुष्ठ आश्रम पहुंची तो सामने से एक व्यक्ति मोहल्ला हाथीखाना की ओर से आता दिखाई दिया।

जो पुलिस को देखकर घबरा गया और लिफाफा सड़क किनारे फेंक कर पीछे की तरफ भागने लगा। पुलिस ने तुरंत पीछा कर उसे काबू कर लिया। पूछताछ में उसने अपना नाम बूटा पुत्र सोहन सिंह निवासी मोहल्ला उच्चा धोड़ा बताया। लिफाफे से 600 नशीली गोलियां बरामद हुईं।

