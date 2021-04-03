पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस दर्ज:एनआरआई महिला का आरोप-दहेज के लिए मारपीट कर घर से निकाला, बाप-बेटे पर केस

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कहा-ससुरालियों ने शादी के समय दिए जेवर और सामान भी नहीं लौटाया

थाना एनआरआई ने एनआरआई महिला की शिकायत पर दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित और मारपीट करने, घर से निकालने का आरोप लगाया है। एनआरआई थाना ने महिला की शिकायत पर आरोपी बाप-बेटे पर आईपीसी की धारा 406, 498-ए के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल दोनों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। इस समय दंपति विदेश में है। शिकायतकर्ता पूजा शर्मा पुत्र विनोद कुमार शर्मा निवासी शालीमार एवेन्यू नजदीक

शालीमार बाग ने एडिशनल डायरेक्टर जनरल पुलिस प्रवासी भारतीय महिला एसएएस नगर को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी शादी 12 दिसंबर 2013 को स्टडी बेस पर न्यूजीलैंड गए प्रदीप कुमार शर्मा पुत्र अश्विनी कुमार शर्मा निवासी बंदगली सामने एएस कॉलेज अमलोह रोड खन्ना के साथ हुई। शादी के समय मायके पक्ष ने 21 सोने की अंगूठियां लड़के परिवार और सोने का ब्रेसलेट व कड़ा प्रदीप को दिया।

इसके अलावा ससुराल पक्ष को सोने के जेवरात भी दिए। शादी के कुछ दिन बाद ही आरोपी पति अपने पिता के साथ मिल कर उसे परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया और घर से निकाल दिया। मायके पक्ष की ओर से दिया गया दहेज भी नहीं लौटाया। पीड़िता ने 7 जुलाई 2020 को एडिशनल डायरेक्टर जनरल पुलिस प्रवासी भारतीय महिला एसएएस नगर को शिकायत दी। आरोपी बाप-बेटे पर लगे आरोप सही पाए। जिस कारण थाना एनआरआई कपूरथला में उपरोक्त धाराओं के तहत केस दर्ज किया है।

