पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समारोह:एडवोकेट पम्मा ने धार्मिक शबद ‘सतगुरु नानक’ का पोस्टर रिलीज किया

कपूरथला11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी ने सबको इंसानियत का उपदेश दिया और संसार में सारी दिशाओं में जाकर समूचे आवाम को सही रास्ता दिखाया। उक्त विचार शिरोमणि अकाली दल के हलका इंचार्ज एडवोकेट परमजीत सिंह पम्मा ने जत्थे. इंद्रजीत सिंह जुगनू के धार्मिक शबद ‘सतगुरु नानक’ का पोस्टर रिलीज करने के दौरान समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए कहे।

इस अवसर पर प्रसिद्ध गायक जगदीश खोसला, पवन धीर, बलदेव जमशेरिया, गुरप्रीत सिंह बंटी वालिया, अजय बबला, गुरप्रीत सिंह चीमा, तनवीर सिंह, वरियाम सिंह कपूर, राजीव शर्मा, पलविंदर सिंह, अमरजीत सिंह, अवतार सिंह कपूर, तलविंदर सिंह कपूर, एडवोकेट उपिंदर सिंह वालिया, एडवोकेट अमरपाल सिंह, एडवोकेट तेजपाल सिंह वालिया शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें