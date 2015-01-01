पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:4 महीने बाद अज्ञात पर चोरी का केस,ट्रक मालिक का आरोप- चोरी हुए ट्रक की 4 माह पहले की थी शिकायत

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
ट्रक मालिक जनवरी में पेट्रोल पंप पर हुए झगड़े को लेकर दर्ज जानलेवा हमले के मामले में जेल में बंद था। 2 महीने जेल में रहा। पीछे से चोरों ने उसका दाना मंडी में खड़ा ट्रक चोरी कर लिया। ट्रक की कीमत 22 लाख रुपए थी। चोरी बाबत 4 महीने पुलिस को भी बताया। लेकिन पुलिस ने बात को सुना ही नही। अब पुलिस ने 4 महीने बाद अज्ञात लोगों पर ही कार्रवाई की है।

ट्रक मालिक का आरोप है कि पुलिस समय पर कार्रवाई करती तो उसका चोरी हुआ ट्रक मिल जाता। लेकिन अब तो चोर ट्रक को कहां ले गए होंगे। पुलिस को तलाशना आसान नही होगा। इधर थाना सिटी पुलिस का दावा है कि चोरी बाबत केस दर्ज कर लिया है। जल्द ही चोर भी हाथ होंगे। पता लगाने के लिए आस पास से सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाला जाएगा।

ट्रक मालिक पर जनवरी में धारा 307 का हुआ था मामला, 2 महीने जेल में रहा, पीछे से चोरों ने दाना मंडी में खड़ा किया ट्रक चोरी कर लिया मेहताब सिंह निवासी पुरानी सब्जी मंडी कपूरथला ने पुलिस को दर्ज शिकायत में बताया कि उसके पास एक भारत बैज का पीबी 08 ईके 2183 ट्रक है। ट्रक को वह हर दिन की तरह दाना मंडी में खड़ा करता था। 20 जनवरी 2020 को उस पर थाना सिटी में धारा 307 का केस दर्ज हो गया। जिस कारण पुलिस ने 19 जून को उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पुलिस ने उसे जेल भेज दिया। दो महीने जेल में रहा। मामला अदालत में पहुंचा।

18 अगस्त को उसे अदालत से जमानत मिल गई। जैसे ही वह जेल बाहर आया तो उसने दाना मंडी में जा कर अपना ट्रक देखा। लेकिन ट्रक वहां पर नही था। यह देख कर उसने ट्रक की तलाश में आस पास व रिश्तेदारों के पास भी पूछताछ की। कहीं से ट्रक का कोई सुराग नही मिला। उसे संदेह है कि ट्रक को कोई चोरी कर ले गया है। घटना की सूचना थाना सिटी पुलिस को दे दी। पुलिस ने उसकी शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ धारा 379 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

मामले की जांच कर रहे एएसआई बलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रक चोरों की तलाश जारी है। आसपास से सीसीटीवी कैमरों को खंगाला जा रहा है। फिलहाल चोरों का कोई सुराग नही मिल पाया है। ट्रक मालिक मेहताब सिंह ने कहा कि चोरी हुए ट्रक की कीमत 22 लाख रुपए थी। ट्रक को उसने कर्ज उठा कर खरीद किया था। लेकिन जेल में जाने के कारण चोरों ने उसे चोरी कर लिया है।

चोरी के संबंध में उसने 18 अगस्त को जेल से आने पर पुलिस को शिकायत की थी। लेकिन पुलिस ने लगभग 4 महीने पर शिकायत को लेकर कोई कार्रवाई ही नही की। अब अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज किया गया है। लेकिन इतने समय में तो चोर ट्रक को भगा कर आगे बेच भी दिया होगा।

