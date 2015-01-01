पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकाशोत्सव:चार साल बाद जिले में महिला एसएसपी तैनात प्रकाशोत्सव की सुरक्षा बड़ी जिम्मेदारी होगी

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
अब कपूरथला में फिर से महिला एसएसपी की तैनाती हुई है। महिला एसएसपी है कंवरदीप कौर। कपूरथला जिला को चार पुरुष एसएसपी के बाद महिला एसएसपी मिली है। इससे पहले साल 2016 में अल्का मीना कपूरथला की एसएसपी रह चुकी हैं। नई एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर को एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू की जगह पर तैनात किया गया है। एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू कपूरथला में मात्र साढ़े 3 महीने ही रह पाए हैं। आते ही वह कोविड संक्रमित हो गए थे। अब नई एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर के हाथों में श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव समागम की सुरक्षा होगी।

कंवरदीप कौर ने शनिवार देर शाम को बतौर एसएसपी पदभार संभाल लिया है। यह भी कपूरथला के लिए मान की बात है कि कपूरथला में अब तक यह चौथी महिला आईपीएस अधिकारी बतौर एसएसपी तैनात हुई है। इससे पहले कपूरथला में अल्का मीना, गुरप्रीत कौर दयोल, धनप्रीत कौर भी एसएसपी कपूरथला रह चुकी हैं।

2016 में अल्का मीना रह चुकी हैं कपूरथला की एसएसपी

30 नवंबर को गुरु नानक देव जी का 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव समागम सुल्तानपुर लोधी में मनाया जा रहा है। चाहे यह समागम साल 2019 के 550वें शताब्दी समागम जैसा विशाल समागम नहीं होगा। समागम में शामिल होने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के आने-जाने का प्रबंध और सुरक्षा उसी समागम की तर्ज पर ही होगी। कंवरदीप कौर का लुधियाना रुरल से ज्वाइंट सीपी (ज्वाइंट कमिशन पुलिस) से कपूरथला में बतौर एसएसपी तबादला हुआ है। कंवरदीप कौर साल 2013 बैच की महिला आईपीएस अधिकारी हैं।

जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस सुरक्षा दोनों महिला अफसरों के हाथ में होगी
जिला कपूरथला में जिला प्रशासन का प्रबंध पहले ही महिला डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल के हाथों में है जबकि अब जिले की पुलिस सुरक्षा भी महिला एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर के हाथों में होगी। पहली बार जिले में जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस सुरक्षा दो महिला अफसरों के हाथों में आई है।

