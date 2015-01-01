पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तंदरूस्त रहना बहुत जरूरी:जिले में 1 लाख 87 हजार 517 बच्चों को खिलाई जाएंगी एलबेंडाजोल की गोलियां

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
बच्चों को शारीरिक और मानसिक तौर पर तंदरूस्त रहना बहुत जरूरी है। यह बात सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने 10 नवंबर को होने वाले नेशनल डी-वार्मिंग-डे के संबंध में कही। उन्होंने बताया कि पेट में कीड़े होने से बच्चों में खून की कमी हो जाती है और उनका शारीरिक और मानसिक विकास रुक जाता है। कोविड के मद्देनजर इस बार आशा वर्करों की ओर से घर-घर जाकर 1 से 19 साल के बच्चों को एलबेंडाजोल की गोलियां खिलाई जाएंगी। जो बच्चे एलबेंडाजोल की गोली खाने से वंचित रह जाएंगे, उन्हें 17 नवंबर को होने वाले मौप अप राउंड में कवर किया जाएगा।

आशा वर्करों की ओर से 1 लाख 76 हजार 20 घरों को कवर कर 1 लाख 87 हजार 517 बच्चों को गोलियां खिलाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. आशा मांगट ने बताया कि पेट में कीड़े होने से बच्चों में खून की कमी हो जाती है। उन्होंने अपील की कि बच्चों को एलबेंडाजोल की गोली जरूर खिलाई जाए। स्कूल हेल्थ मेडिकल अधिकारी डॉ. सोनिया सरोआ ने कहा कि किसी भी बच्चे को खाली पेट यह गोली न खिलाई जाए एलबेंडाजोल की गोली पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। 5 साल से अधिक उम्र के बच्चों को आयरन फौलिक एसिड की 10 गोलियां भी दी जाएंगी।

