पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सर्वदलीय बैठक:वार्डबंदी और रिजर्व वार्ड बनाने से पहले बुलाई जाए सर्वदलीय बैठक

फगवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीसी राजीव वर्मा से मिला बहुजन समाज पार्टी के नेताओं का शिष्टमंडल, पार्टी नेताओं ने की मांग-

बहुजन समाज पार्टी का शिष्टमंडल प्रदेश महासचिव रमेश कौल (पूर्व पार्षद) के नेतृत्व में एडीसी राजीव वर्मा को मिला और हलका विधायक बलविंदर सिंह धालीवाल सहित पार्टी नेताओं पर वार्डबंदी में नियम-कानून ताक पर रखने का आरोप लगाया।

एडीसी राजीव वर्मा से मुलाकात में रमेश कौल के अलावा सीनियर बसपा नेता मास्टर हरभजन सिंह बलालों, हलका प्रधान चिरंजी लाल काला, हलका इंचार्ज मनोहर लाल जक्खू, जिला महासचिव हरभजन खलवाड़ा, गुरादित्ता बंगड़ कैशियर, शहरी प्रधान बलविंदर बोध और सुरिन्दर ढंडा ने कहा कि भविष्य में होने वाली निगम चुनाव से पूर्व कांग्रेस पार्टी मनमर्जी करते हुए सत्ता का दुरुपयोग कर रही है। कांग्रेस की ओर से अपनी सुविधा के हिसाब से नियमों को ताक पर रखकर वार्डबंदी की जा रही है।

रमेश कौल ने कहा कि जिस वार्ड में जिस वर्ग की जनसंख्या ज्यादा है, उस वार्ड को उसी हिसाब से आरक्षित किया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने अपने वार्ड नंबर 46 का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि यह वार्ड एससी रिजर्व है क्योंकि यहां करीब 95 प्रतिशत एससी आबादी है। अब इस वार्ड को 45 नंबर के नाम से जनरल महिला रिजर्व करने की साजिश रची जा रही है, जो गलत और नियम के खिलाफ है। उन्होंने मांग कर कहा कि शहर के कुल 50 वार्डों की दोबारा वार्डबंदी और रिजर्व वार्ड बनाने से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई जाए और विपक्षी दलों के एतराज दूर किए जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें