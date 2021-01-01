पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड 19 का कहर:एक और बुजुर्ग की मौत, 23 नए संक्रमित मिले

कपूरथला14 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कुल केस 4950, एक्टिव 95, ठीक हुए 4654, कुल मौतें 201

आज जिले में 15 दिन की राहत के बाद एक और बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। मृतक 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति फगवाड़ा का रहने वाला था। अब जिले में मरने वालों की संख्या 201 तक पहुंच गई है। इधर, शुक्रवार को जिले में एक साथ 23 नए केस मिले हैं। इसमें से 4 मरीज आरसीएफ से, 5 मरीज सुल्तानपुर लोधी, 4 मरीज फगवाड़ा और 1 मरीज जालंधर का रहने वाला है जबकि 9 मरीज अलग-अलग प्राइवेट लेब से मिले हैं। अब तक जिले में पॉजिटिव मरीजों का कुल आंकड़ा 4950 तक पहुंच गया है। इसमें से 4654 मरीज ठीक होकर घर लौट चुके हैं।

जिले से 761 संदिग्धों के लिए सैंपल, रिपोर्ट आज आने की संभावना- जिले में अब तक 95 मरीज ही एक्टिव हैं। शुक्रवार को 2 और मरीजों को ठीक होने पर छुट्‌टी दे दी है। इधर, 761 नए संदिग्धों के नए सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। इनकी रिपोर्ट शनिवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। वहीं, देर शाम को 731 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। एपीडीमोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. राजीव भगत ने बताया कि मृतक 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति गांव भुल्लाराई फगवाड़ा का रहने वाला था। वह सीएमसी अस्पताल लुधियाना में भर्ती था। पॉजिटिव आए मरीजों में 50 वर्षीय महिला, 19 वर्षीय युवती, 11 वर्षीय बच्चा व 52 वर्षीय महिला सभी आरसीएफ के पॉजिटिव आए है। इसके अलावा 18 वर्षीय युवक, 27 वर्षीय युवक, 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 30 वर्षीय युवक और 45 वर्षीय व्यक्ति सुल्तानपुर लोधी के पॉजिटिव आए है।

वहीं 45 वर्षीय महिला बहराम जालंधर की पॉजिटिव आई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को सेहत विभाग ने जिले से कुल 761 नए संदिग्धों के सैंपल लिए हैं। इसमें 634 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से और 127 सैंपल एंटीजन से लिए हैं। नए सैंपल में कपूरथला से 73, फगवाड़ा से 78, भुलत्थ से 24, सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 33, बेगोवाल से 92, ढिलवां से 134, कालासंघिया से 54, फत्तूढींगा से 75, पांछट से 82 और टिब्बा से 116 सैंपल शामिल हैं। सभी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट शुक्रवार देर शाम को आने की संभावना है। वहीं, फगवाड़ा में कोविड-19 के 4 नए केस मिले हैं। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि 30 वर्षीय पुरुष, 30 वर्षीय महिला दोनों निवासी सतनामपुरा, 35 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी भुल्लाराई कॉलोनी अमरीक नगरी और 20 वर्षीय पुरुष निवासी फगवाड़ा कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। सेहत विभाग के अधिकारियों ने शहर के विभिन्न इलाकों से 78 लोगों के सैंपल लिए हैं।

