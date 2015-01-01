पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:एशियन गोल्ड मेडल विजेता देंगे मार्शल आर्ट की सिखलाई

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में छात्राओं के लिए आत्मरक्षा सिखलाई प्रोग्राम शुरू, पहले पड़ाव में 500 लड़कियों को सिखाएंगे

स्कूली विद्यार्थियों को मार्शल आर्ट की सिखलाई देकर आत्मरक्षा के काबिल बनाने के लिए जिले के सभी सरकारी स्कूलों में आत्मरक्षा सिखलाई प्रोग्राम की शुरुआत की गई। इसके तहत कराटे में एशियन गोल्ड मेडल विजेता गुरप्रीत सिंह रोजी सेठी जो विश्व के अलग-अलग सुरक्षा दस्तों को सिखलाई दे चुके हैं, की ओर से लड़कियों को सिखलाई दी जाएगी। कपूरथला के सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल (लड़कियां) में एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा की ओर से सिखलाई प्रोग्राम की शुरुआत करवाई गई जबकि सुल्तानपुर लोधी में एसडीएम डॉ. चारुमिता ने सरकारी स्कूल (लड़कियां) में, भुलत्थ में एसडीएम टी. बैनिथ ने सरकारी स्कूल भुलत्थ और फगवाड़ा में सरकारी कन्या स्कूल में मार्शल आर्ट सिखलाई की शुरुआत करवाई।

सिखलाई के लिए 8 इंस्ट्रक्टर किए तैनात

डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में लड़कियों में आत्म रक्षा की भावना पैदा करना सबसे बड़ी जरूरत है। 9वीं से 11वीं कक्षा की लड़कियों को पहले पड़ाव के तहत 500 लड़कियों को सिखलाई मिलेंगी। यह कोर्स 45 दिन का होगा। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी व जिला प्रोग्राम अधिकारी की अगुवाई में संयुक्त कमेटी का गठन किया गया है।

सिखलाई प्रोग्राम का नारा ‘मेरी सुरक्षा-मेरी जिम्मेवारी’ मैं करांगी इस दी तैयारी, बनाया गया है। सिखलाई के लिए कुल 8 इंस्ट्रक्टर हैं। इनमें 4 लड़के और 4 लड़कियां है। सरकारी सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल (लड़कियां) कपूरथला में हुए समागम दौरान एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा ने लड़कियों को कहा कि वह माईभागो के जीवन से सेंध लेकर अपनी रक्षा के साथ-साथ दूसरों की सुरक्षा के लिए तैयार हो। इस अवसर पर जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी गुरभजन सिंह लासानी, जिला प्रोग्राम अधिकारी स्नेह लत्ता, उप-जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी बिक्रमजीत सिंह थिंद, सीडीपीओ नताशा मौजूद थे।

