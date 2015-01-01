पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वागत:बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान थिंद का सुल्तानपुर लोधी में किया स्वागत

सुल्तानपुर लोधी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बार एसोसिएशन के नवनियुक्त प्रधान मलकीत सिंह थिंद ऐतिहासिक नगरी सुल्तानपुर लोधी में बार एसोसिएशन कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां वकीलों ने उनका स्वागत किया। बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान सतनाम सिंह मोमी ने कहा कि मलकीत सिंह थिंद बार एसोसिएशन के सदस्य भी है। नवनियुक्त बार एसोसिएशन के नवनियुक्त प्रधान एडवोकेट मलकीत सिंह थिंद ने कहा कि वह वकीलों के सहयोग से उनकी मांगों और समस्याओँ को हल करने के लिए प्रयास करेंगे। इस अवसर पर एडवोकेट सुच्चा सिंह मोमी, तारा चंद उप्पल, विजय कुमार गुप्ता, भूपिंद्र सिंह, विकासदीप सिंह नंदा, जरनैल सिंह संधा, जसपाल सिंह धंजू, राजविंदर कौर संधा, इंद्रजीत सिंह थिंद, हरप्रीत सिंह सहोता, सुखविंदर सिंह, राजविंदर कौर, सतवीर महीपाल, हरप्रीत सिंह, तरुण कंबोज, परमिंदर सिंह नडडा, सुरजीत सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह ढिल्लों, शैल प्रभाकर, जगदीश सिंह सोढी आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें