चोरी:जिला कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स की पार्किंग से बाइक चोरी

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
जिला कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में एसीजेएम में बतौर पीएस नौकरी करते एक कर्मी का पार्किंग स्थल से मोटरसाइकिल चोरी हो गया। उक्त कर्मी ने अपने तौर पर मोटरसाइकिल की काफी तलाश की लेकिन कोई सुराग नहीं मिला। उसने थाना सदर पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी है। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। कुलजीत सिंह पुत्र चन्नण सिंह निवासी गांव बामूवाल ने बताया कि वह

जिला कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स में जसबीर कौर एसीजेएम में बतौर पीएस नौकरी करता है। वह रोजाना अपने मोटरसाइकिल नंबर पीबी-58 एच-3302 मार्का हीरो हांडा सप्लेंडर प्लस में घर से कचहरी में ड्यूटी के लिए आता है। मोटरसाइकिल उसके रिश्तेदार बलदेव सिंह निवासी कलानौर गुरदासपुर के नाम पर है लेकिन वह ही इसे चलाता है। एक फरवरी को सुबह 9 बजे वह मोटरसाइकिल में अपनी ड्यूटी पर जिला कचहरी आया था और मोटरसाइकिल कचहरी की पार्किंग में खड़ा किया था। जब वह घर जाने के लिए मोटरसाइकिल लेने के लिए पार्किंग में गया तो बाइक वहां नहीं था।

