पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वाहनों की चेकिंग:शहर के प्रवेश द्वारों पर नाकाबंदी, डेढ़ घंटे में 60 चालान काटे

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ट्रिपल राइडिंग के 8, बिना नंबर प्लेट के 33, दोपहिया वाहनों पर काली फिल्म लगाने के 5 चालान काटे

सोमवार देर शाम जिला पुलिस की ओर से शहर के प्रवेशद्वारों पर नाकेबंदी कर वाहनों की चेकिंग की गई। एसपी रैंक से लेकर डीएसपी रैंक तथा इंस्पेक्टर भी शामिल थे। डीएसपी सब-डिवीजन के तीनों थानों सहित ट्रैफिक व पीसीआर विभाग के कर्मचारी भी मौके पर मौजूद रहे।नाकेबंदी के दौरान 60 वाहनों के चालान काटे गए। इसमें दो पहीया और चौपहीया वाहन शामिल थे। पुलिस ने ट्रिपल राइडिंग, बुलेट बाइक, बिना नंबर प्लेट व शीशों पर लगी काली फिल्म के चालान किए है।

त्योहारों के मद्देनजर रूटीन चेकिंग की, आने वाले दिनों में भी मुहिम जारी रहेगी : एसएसपी

एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू ने कहा कि त्योहारों के मद्देनजर रूटीन चेकिंग की गई है। आने वाले दिनों में भी मुहिम जारी रहेगी। सोमवार देर शाम जिला पुलिस की ओर से शहर के सभी प्रवेश द्वारों कपूरथला-जालंधर रोड पर बाबा झोटे शाह जी की समाध के पास, फत्तूढींगा रोड, डीसी चौक, माल रोड, सर्कुलर रोड, औजला फाटक, रमणीक चौक, सुल्तानपुर लोधी रोड, करतारपुर रोड पर नाकेबंदी की गई। सूत्र बताते हैं कि सोमवार को एसएसपी जसप्रीत सिंह सिद्धू जब अपने घर की तरफ रवाना हो रहे थे तो उनकी पायलट गाड़ी के आगे एक बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल युवक की ओर से बार-बार पटाखे बजाए जा रहे थे।

एसएसपी ने पुलिस अधिकारियों की क्लास लगाते हुए बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल के पटाखे बजाने वालों पर कार्रवाई करने के आदेश जारी किए। विभाग के उच्चाधिकारी एसपी, डीएसपी, तीनों थाना प्रभारियों की ओर से नाकेबंदी कर करीब डेढ़ घंटे में 60 चालान काटे गए। इनमें दो पहीया वाहन पर ट्रिपल राइडिंग के 8, बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल के 14, बिना नंबर प्लेट 33 और चौपहीया वाहन पर काली फिल्म लगाने के 5 चालान काटे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें