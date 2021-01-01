पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस:युवक पर तेजधार हथियारों से हमला करने के आरोप में 8 के खिलाफ केस, सभी फरार

कपूरथला17 घंटे पहले
एक युवक पर तेजधार हथियारों से हमला कर उसे गंभीर रूप से जख्मी करने के मामले में थाना सिटी पुलिस ने 8 आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। जख्मी ने आरोप लगाया कि हमलावरों ने पिस्तौल दिखाकर जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी। फिलहाल किसी भी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। उपचारादीन अमनदीप सिंह पुत्र दलीप सिंह निवासी मोहल्ला शेरगढ़ कपूरथला ने बताया कि 27 जनवरी को अपने दोस्त

उमेश कुमार पुत्र सतीश कुमार निवासी मोहल्ला कसाबां के साथ निजी काम के लिए बाजार गया था। जब वह जालौखाना चौक में एक दुकान से समान लेने लगा तो एक करेटा कार, एक स्कूटी तथा मोटरसाइकिल पर आए 8 युवक आए। आते ही धमकियां देने लगे। सुमीर पुत्र रमन कुमार, रमन कुमार पुत्र हंस राज, पवन कुमार पुत्र हंस राज सभी निवासी माडल टाऊन, सन्नी अनेजा निवासी नवा पिंड गेटवाला कपूरथला, जस्सा

लाहौरिया निवासी मार्कफैड चौंक, सूरज निवासी लाहौरी गेट, गोपी उर्फ सेली निवासी दशमेश कालोनी तथा राजन उर्फ डिग्गी निवासी शालीमार बाग रोड़ कपूरथला ने तेजधार हथियारों से उसपर हमला कर दिया। सिर में चोट लगने से वह घायल हो गया। हमलावरों ने उसे जान से मारने नीयत से पिस्तौल दिखाकर धमकी दी और तेजधार हथियारों से जान से मारने का प्रयास किया।

थाना सिटी पुलिस ने शिकायत और सिविल अस्पताल से मिली एमएलआर की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर जानलेवा हमला करने की धारा 307 व मारपीट की धारा 323, 324, 148, 149, 120बी, 506 आईपीसी तथा पिस्तौल दिखाकर धमकाने की धारा आर्म्ज एक्ट की धारा 25-54-59 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। एएसआई रणजीत सिंह ने बताया कि आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए पुलिस रेड कर रही है। फिलहाल सभी आरोपी फरार हैं।

