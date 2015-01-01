पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या का मामला:टंकी से छलांग लगाने वाले युवक के मामले में चार पर खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने का केस दर्ज

कपूरथला2 दिन पहले
  • सिविल में रखा है मृतक का शव, अब तक लेने के लिए कोई नहीं पहुंचा

गत शुक्रवार एक युवक राजकुमार ने घरेलू विवाद के चलते अपनी पत्नी की गला घोंटकर हत्या कर दी और खुद शालीमार बाग स्थित पानी की टंकी पर चढ़कर शराब के नशे में पौने दो घंटे आत्महत्या की धमकियां देने के बाद छलांग लगा दी, इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। मामलें में 2 एफआईआर दर्ज हुईं है।

पहली एफआईआर मृतक लड़की के भाई के बयान राजू कुमार उर्फ राजू पड्‌डा के खिलाफ धारा 302 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया है। दूसरी एफआईआर मौके पर मौजूद सब इंस्पेक्टर अमनदीप नाहर ने मृतक राजू की जेब से मिले सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर चार लोगों के खिलाफ राजू को आत्महत्या करने के लिए उकसाने के संबंध में किया है।

मामले की जांच कर रहे एसआई अमनदीप नाहर ने बताया कि जांच जारी है। शुक्रवार देर शाम से लेकर रविवार शाम तक राजू की डैडबॉडी लेने के लिए कोई भी सामने नहीं आया है।

मृतका के भाई की शिकायत पर राजू पर केस दर्ज

मृतका के भाई तरुण भसीन ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को वह अपनी दुकान पर था। लगभग साढ़े चार बजे उसकी भांजी का व्हाट्सएप पर मैसेज आया कि मामू जल्द घर आ जाओ पापा ने मम्मी नू मार दिया है।

मैसेज पढ़कर वह अपने पिता को साथ लेकर अपनी बहन के घर पहुंचा तो घर के बाहर ताला लगा हुआ था। उसने मोहल्ला वासियों की मदद से ताले तोड़कर घर के अंदर दाखिल हुए। भीतर जाकर देखा तो उसकी बहन बैड पर पड़ी थी, नजदीक उसकी भांजी रो रही थी।

उसने अपनी बहन को उठाया और सिविल अस्पताल ले आया, डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक राजू की पेंट की जेब से मिले सुसाइड नोट में चार लोग बब्बू, टीटू, राजू खन्ना और बोबी का नाम लिखा हुआ था। इसके पर चारों के खिलाफ आत्महत्या करने के लिए मजबूर करने और उकसाने का मामला दर्ज किया गया।

एसआई अमनदीप नाहर ने बताया कि सूचना मिली थी कि राजकुमार उर्फ राजू निवासी बावा मंगल सिंह शालीमार बाग में स्थित टंकी पर चढ़ा हुआ है। राजू टंकी के बीम पर एक टांग को अंदर और दूसरी टांग को बाहर कर बैठा था। अचानक राजू दाईं तरफ झुक गया और जाल पर आ गिरा।

अधिक उच्चाई और वजन ज्यादा होने के कारण राजू जाल सहित जमीन पर आ गिरा, इससे उसकेसिर पर चोट लग गई।

