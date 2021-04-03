पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केस:गलत नाम से वोटर, आधार कार्ड और पासपोर्ट बनाने पर 2 लोगों पर केस

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
गांव कोट करार खां में रहने वाले दो लोगों ने जाली कागजात तैयार कर गलत ढंग से वोटर कार्ड, आधार कार्ड और पासपोर्ट बनाने पर थाना सदर की पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। एसएचओ गुरदयाल सिंह ने बताया कि उक्त मामला साल 2019 का है। मामले की जांच पीबीआई ओसी नार्कोटिक्स डीएसपी स्तर पर की गई। मामले में डीए लीगल की राय ली गई। उपरांत एसएसपी के आदेशानुसार केस दर्ज हुआ है।

शिकायतकर्ता निर्मल सिंह निवासी कोट करार खां ने एसएसपी को 2019 में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी। इसमें उसने बताया कि उनके गांव के ही करनैल सिंह और अजीत सिंह पुत्र दर्शन सिंह ने जाली कागजात तैयार कर वोटर कार्ड आधार कार्ड और पासपोर्ट बनाए हैं जबकि उनके असली नाम जरनैल सिंह और गुरदीप सिंह है। माल विभाग के रिकॉर्ड में भी दोनों का नाम जरनैल सिंह और गुरदीप सिंह है।

वहीं, दोनों व्यक्ति गलत नाम से बनाए गए पासपोर्ट पर विदेश की सैर भी कर आए हैं। इसके अलावा दोनों व्यक्तियों ने गलत नाम और आईडी लगाकर जमीन जायदाद भी बेची है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच की तो शिकायत सही पाई गई। एसएसपी के आदेशानुसार दोनों पर केस दर्ज किया है।

