समाजिक सुरक्षा और बाल विकास विभाग:बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ के तहत विभिन्न गांवों में नवजन्मी बच्चियों के जन्मदिन मनाए

सुल्तानपुर लोधी3 घंटे पहले
डायरेक्टर समाजिक सुरक्षा और बाल विकास विभाग पंजाब के निर्देश पर सीडीपीओ राजीव हांडा के निर्देश पर ब्लॉक के विभिन्न गांवों में नवजन्मी बच्चियों के जन्मदिन मनाए और बेटीयों को गिफ्ट भी दिए। इसके तहत गांव हैबतपुर की नवजन्मी बच्चियां एैशलीन और निमरत कौर का जन्मदिन मनाया और उन्हें गिफ्ट भी दिए। इसी तरह गांव मैरीपुर में भी सुपरवाइजर सुरजीत कौर के नेतृत्व में बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ के तहत प्रोग्राम किया गया और बच्चियों के गिफ्ट भी दिए। सुपरवाइजर सुरजीत कौर ने कहा कि लड़के और लड़की में कोई अंतर नहीं है। हमें इस तरह का कोई अंतर नहीं करना चािहए। इस अवसर पर परमजीत सिंह, रिपनजीत सिंह समेत अन्य बेटीयों के अभिभावक उपस्थित थे।

