बिरसा मुंडा:देशभक्त बिरसा मुंडा का 144वां महोत्सव मनाया

करतारपुर8 घंटे पहले
  • बिरसा मुंडा ने जल, जमीन और जंगल को बचाने के लिए प्राणों की आहुति दी

संघरा वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन रेल कोच फैक्‍ट्री की ओर से आदिवासियों के अधिकारों की लड़ाई लड़ने वाले महानायक और देशभक्त बिरसा मुंडा का 144वां महोत्सव मनाया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता संघरा के प्रधान भगवान हैमबरम, बाबा साहिब डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर सोसायटी के महासचिव धर्मपाल पेंथर, एससी-एसटी एसोसिएशन के जोनल कैशियर सोहन बैठा और संघरा की उपाध्‍यक्ष बिबयाना एक्का ने की। मंच संचालन की भूमिका महासचिव शिशिर कुमार सोय ने करते हुए बताया कि महानायक बिरसा मुंडा जी देश की जंगे आजादी के साथ-साथ जल, जमीन और जंगल को बचाने के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति दे दी। बिबयाना एक्का और बिमला बारला ने बिरसा मुडा के जीवन से संबंधित क्रांतिकारी गीत गाकर समागम की शुरुआत की

सोसायटी के महासचिव धर्मपाल पेंथर ने कहा कि जो लोग अपने महापुरुषों के इतिहास को भूल जाते हैं, वह अपने भविष्य के इतिहास की सृजना नहीं कर सकते। बिरसा मुंडा जी ने समाज को जागरूक करने के लिए शिक्षा पर जोर दिया था। बिरसा मुंडा जी 25 वर्ष की आयु में देश की जंगे आजादी के लिए शहीद हो गये थे। हमें उनके जीवन और मिशन से सेंध लेकर समाज को जागरूक करना होगा। जोनल कैशियर सोहन बैठा ने कहा कि जन्म दिवस उन लोगों के मनाए जाते हैं, जो लोग समाज को ऊंचा उठाने और देश की आन-शान के लिए अपने-अपने जीवन को निशावर कर देते हैं।

आदिवासियों के लिए दोहरी खुशी का दिन है क्योंकि आज के दिन झारखंड राज्य की स्थापना हुई थी। अंबेडकर सोसायटी के मुख्‍य प्रवक्‍ता निरवैर ने कहा कि एसटी लोग सरकार और पूंजीपतियों से अपना हिस्सा मांग रहे है। इनको आतंकवादी घोषित करके मारा जा रहा है। समागम में सुंदर सिंह मुर्मू, आशीष मरडी, जुगिया उरांव, बिरसिंह सोरेन, मनमोहन लागुरी, संजय केरकेट्‌टा, सुरेश मुंडा, विशाल लागुरी, जागे उरांव, मन्नु मिंज, बिक्रम हेमबरम, मुकेश कुमार सोमय, अम्रित टोप्पो एव निर्मल सिंह आदि शामिल थे।

