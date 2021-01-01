पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक नियम:सड़क सुरक्षा माह मनाया, 15 वाहनों पर लगाए रिफ्लेक्टर

कपूरथला6 घंटे पहले
बस पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाते एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा, साथ हैं ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज सुखविंदर सिंह व अन्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
बस पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाते एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा, साथ हैं ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज सुखविंदर सिंह व अन्य।
  • वाहन चलाने वाले हर व्यक्ति को ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारी होना जरूरी : एसडीएम

ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा माह मनाया जा रहा है, जो 17 फरवरी तक चलेगा। इसके तहत कपूरथला-जालंधर रोड पर बाईपास के पास ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने लायंस क्लब कपूरथला फ्रेंडस बंदगी के सहयोग से वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए। इस दौरान एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा विशेष तौर से उपस्थित हुए। इस दौरान ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली, ऑटो, बस, ट्रक, टैंपो और टिप्परों के आगे व पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए।

वहीं, सड़क से गुजरने वाले हर व्यक्ति को रोककर और अनाउंसमेंट कर ट्रैफिक नियमों के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्यातिथि पहुंचे एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा ने दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ रहे हादसों पर चिंता व्यक्त की और कहा कि वाहन चलाने वाले हर व्यक्ति को ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारी होना जरूरी है।

सड़क से गुजर रहे लोगों को रोककर और अनाउंसमेंट कर किया अवेयर- उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रैफिक नियमों के बिना ड्राइविंग करना मौत को दावत देना है। क्योंकि यदि हम वाहन चलाते समय ट्रैफिक नियमों की पालना नहीं करेंगे तो हम सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार हो जाएंगे। बाजवा ने कहा कि देश भर में बढ़ रहे सड़क हादसों को रोकने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस की ओर से यह मुहिम चलाई गई है। पहले हर साल ट्रैफिक पुलिस ीकी ओर से राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा सप्ताह मनाया जाता था।बढ़ रहे हादसों को लेकर इस कार्यक्रम को सप्ताह से बढ़ाकर एक माह किया गया है।

ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि मंगलवार को कपूरथला-जालंधर रोड पर बाइपास के पास कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए। आज 150 के करीब वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए ंहै। वाहनों के आगे और पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर लगे होने से रात के समय होने वाले हादसों से बचा जा सका है। धुंध के समय यह रिफ्लेक्टर वाहन चालकों के लिए काफी सहायक सिद्ध होते है। वाहनों पर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाने के साथ-साथ ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सेल के एएसआई गुरबचन सिंह ने लोगों को ट्रैफिक नियमों के प्रति जागरूक किया। इस दौरान सड़क से गुजर रहे लोगों को रोककर और अनाउंसमेंट कर ट्रैफिक नियमों की जानकारी दे रहे थे। इस अवसर पर एसआई दर्शन सिंह, एएसआई गुरबचन सिंह, एएसआई बलविंदर सिंह, लायन सुरिंदरपाल सिंह, प्रशांत शर्मा, भूपिंदर सिंह, अमन सूद के अलावा अन्य मौजूद थे।

