पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फार्मिंग अवॉर्ड:सिविल अस्पताल को मिला बेस्ट परफार्मिंग अवॉर्ड,सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहे सुरक्षा क्लीनिक को मिला सम्मान

कपूरथला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब स्टेट एड्स कंट्रोलर सोसायटी की ओर से विश्व एड्स दिवस के संबंध में लुधियाना में आयोजित प्रदेश स्तरीय समारोह में स्वास्थ्य विभाग कपूरथला ने विभिन्न सेहत प्रोग्रामों अधीन अवॉर्ड प्राप्त किए। उल्लेखनीय है कि सिविल अस्पताल में चल रहे सुरक्षा क्लीनिक ने बेस्ट परफार्मिंग आरटीआई एसटीआई सुरक्षा क्लीनिक का अवॉर्ड हासिल किया। यह अवॉर्ड सेहत मंत्री पंजाब बलबीर सिंओह सिद्धू की ओर से एसएमओ डा. तारा

सिंह, डा. सिम्मी धवन, डा. सुखविंदर कौर, काउंसलर काबल सिंह को दिया गया। फगवाड़ा में चल रहे ओएसटी सैंटर ने दूसरा स्थान हासिल किया और आईसीटसी सेंटर सब डिवीजनल अस्पताल भुलत्थ ने भी बेस्ट प्रफार्मर का खिताब प्राप्त किया। एसएमओ डा. तारा सिंह ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय सिविल सर्जन डा. सुरिंद्र कुमार के कुशल मार्गदर्शन को दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि सिविल अस्पताल कपूरथला लोगों को बेहतर

स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं देने के लिए वचनबद्ध है। सिविल सर्जन डा. सुरिंद्र कुमार ने अवॉर्ड प्राप्त करने वाली संस्थाओं को मुबारकबाद दी और भविष्य में भी बेहतर कार्य करने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इससे पहले सिविल अस्पताल में ही संचालित नशा छुड़ाओ केंद्र जो डा. संदीप भोला की देखरेख में चल रहा है को वर्ष 2016 में नैशनल आवार्ड, वर्ष 2019 में इंटरनेशनल अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है।

इसी प्रकार 2019 में डॉ. संदीप धवन की देखरेख में मनाए जा रहे कायाकल्प मुहिम को भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की और से अवॉर्ड दिया गया। डेंटल विभाग डा. सुरिंद्र मल्ल की देखरेख में चल रहा है को भी गत वर्ष दंत पंद्रवाड़ा में बेहतर डेंचर सेवाएं देने के लिए अवॉर्ड मिल चुका है और इस बार कपूरथला जिले को तीन अवॉर्ड मिलने से डाक्टरों के हौंसले बुलंद हाे गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें