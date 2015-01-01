पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारियां:सीएम 30 को करेंगे गुरपर्व समागमों में शिरकत, 6 प्रोजेक्ट्स का रखेंगे नींव पत्थर

सुल्तानपुर लोधी2 दिन पहले
खडूर साहिब से सांसद जसबीर सिंह डिम्पा और सुल्तानपुर लोधी के विधायक नवतेज सिंह चीमा ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार की ओर से 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव संबंधी तैयारियां चल रही हैं।

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह 30 नवंबर को गुरपर्व समागमों में शिरकत करने के मौके गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में नतमस्तक होंगे। शुक्रवार को गुरपर्व की तैयारियों सबंधी पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए सांसद डिम्पा और चीमा ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह गुरपर्व मौके 6 अलग-अलग प्रोजेक्टों के नींव पत्थर रखेंगे। इसमें मुख्य तौर पर मिन्नी प्रशासनिक कांप्लेक्स, स्मार्ट स्कूल, स्मार्ट आंगनबाड़ी, सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट, किला सराएं के नवीनीकरण का काम शामिल है। इस मौके संत बाबा बलबीर सिंह सीचेवाल भी मौजूद थे। इसके अलावा मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब सरकार की ओर से करवाए जाने वाले समागमों में भी शिरकत करेंगे।

पिंड बाबे नानक दा प्रोजेक्ट बारे एक सवाल के जवाब में सांसद जसबीर सिंह डिम्पा ने कहा कि वह केंद्र सरकार पर इस प्रोजेक्ट को जल्द शुरू करने के लिए दवाब बनाएंगे। उन्होंने यूरिया खाद की कमी बारे में कहा कि रेलवे विभाग के अड़ियल रवैये कारण खाद की सप्लाई न होने के चलते कमी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस दौरान डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल, एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा व एडीसी (विकास) एसपी आंगरा व अन्य अधिकारियों से गुरपर्व समागमों की तैयारियों के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की।

