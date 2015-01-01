पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिम्मेदारी:551वें प्रकाशोत्सव की कमान 3 महिला उच्चाधिकारियों को सौंपी

सुल्तानपुर लोधी3 घंटे पहले
  • डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल, एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर और एसडीएम डॉ. चारुमिता की सौंपी जिम्मेदारी

श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के 551वें प्रकाशोत्सव पर तैयारियां युद्ध स्तर पर चल रही हैं। इस संबंध में मुख्य समारोह गुरद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब में करवाया जाएगा। इसके तहत देश-विदेश से लाखों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु नतमस्तक होने के लिए आ रहे हैं। सारा प्रबंध प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर निर्भर करता है। गौरतलब है कि गत वर्ष 2019 में विश्व स्तर पर 550वां शताब्दी समारोह मनाया गया था, इसमें तत्कालीन डीसी दविंदरपाल सिंह खरबंदा और एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह की अगुवाई में प्रबंध किए गए थे।

इसमें राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह सहित कई गणमान्यों ने नतमस्तक होकर हाजिरी लगवाई थी। इस साल 2020 में कोरोना के चलते 551वां प्रकाशोत्सव भी उसी तर्ज पर मनाया जा रहा है। समारोह की कमान महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा देते हुए प्रशासन के महिला उच्चाधिकारियों को सौंपी गई है, इसमें डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल, एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर और एसडीएम डॉ. चारुमिता शामिल है। समय गवाह है कि महिलाओं ने पहले भी हर स्तर पर देश का नाम रोशन किया है। इस मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह विशेष रूप में पहुचकर छह स्थानों पर विकास कार्य के नींव रखेंगे।

डीसी और एसएसपी ने उद्घाटन स्थलों का किया निरीक्षण
551वें प्रकाशोत्सव के मौके संगत की सुविधा के लिए जिला प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। 28 से 30 नवंबर तक होने वाले समागमों की रूपरेखा तैयार करने के बाद डीसी दीप्ति उप्पल व नवनियुक्त एसएसपी कंवरदीप कौर की ओर से मुख्य पंडाल वाले स्थान, रूट प्लान व मुख्यमंत्री पंजाब की ओर से विभिन्न प्रोजेक्ट्स के उद्घाटन समारोह संबंधी तैयारियों का निरीक्षण किया। दोनों अधिकािरयों ने हैलीपैड, मुख्य पंडाल, किला सराए, सरकारी स्कूल लड़के, बीडीपीओ कार्यालय का दौरा करके गुरपर्व समागमों को सफलतापूर्वक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

10 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां और 25 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात होंगे

डीसी उप्पल ने बताया कि कोरोना के कारण लोगों की स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा और सेहत विभाग के प्रोटोकाल के मुलाबिक 50 हैंडवाश स्टेशन स्थापित किए जा रहे हैं। इनपर सैनिटाइजर भी उपलब्ध होंगे। इसके अलावा 50 हजार मॉस्क भी संगत को बांटे जाएंगे। उन्होंने सिविल सर्जन को हिदायत दी कि सभी 6 पार्किंगों और गुरुद्वारा श्री बेर साहिब के नजदीक स्थानों पर मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट तैनात किए जाएं। पीने वाले पानी के लिए वाटर एटीएम और 10 के करीब फायर बिग्रेड की गाड़ियां भी तैनात की जाएं। अलग-अलग स्थानों पर 25 ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट भी तैनात किए जाएंगे। इस अवसर पर एडीसी (जनरल) राहुल चाबा, एसपी मनदीप सिंह, एसडीएम वरिंदरपाल सिंह बाजवा, एसडीएम डॉ. चारुमिता, सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुरिंदर कुमार, डीडीपीओ लखविंदर सिंह, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी गुरभजन सिंह लासानी, उपजिला शिक्षा अधिकारी बिक्रमजीत सिंह, जिला खुराक व सप्लाई कंट्रोलर गीता बिशंभु, डीएसपी संदीप सिंह, डीएसपी सरवण सिंह बल, जिला माल अधिकारी परमजीत सिंह सहोता मौजूद थे।

