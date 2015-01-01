पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजू सुसाइड मामला:कांग्रेसी नेता का बेटा अमित बेरी नामजद, मोबाइल फॉरेंसिक लैब भेजा

कपूरथला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजकुमार उर्फ राजू।
  • बहन ने किया अंतिम संस्कार, पुलिस ने कहा-सोशल मीडिया से लाइव वीडियो डिलीट करने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

दिवाली से एक दिन पहले शालीमार बाग परिसर में पानी की टंकी से आत्महत्या करने वाले राजकुमार राजू के मामले में राजू की सोशल मीडिया से लाइव वीडियो और वायरल हुई वीडियो फुटेज मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने मुख्यारोपी अमित बेरी को तीन दिन बाद दर्ज एफआईआर में नामजद कर लिया गया है। इसकी पुष्टि एसपी डिटेक्टिव सरबजीत सिंह बाहिया ने करते हुए बताया कि सिटी थाना में दर्ज मामला नंबर 331 में धारा 306 के तहत राजू की लाइव वीडियो के आधार पर मुख्यारोपी को नामजद कर लिया गया है। दूसरी तरफ राजू का मोबाइल फॉरेंसिक लैब भेजा गया है, जिससे फोन का डाटा सुरक्षित रखा जाए।

बता दें कि राजकुमार राजू ने शराब पीते हुए फेसबुक पर लाइव होकर कई लोगों पर अपने घर में दखल देने के आरोप लगाए थे। उसने यह भी बताया कि वह शराब नहीं पीता लेकिन आज परेशान होकर पी रहा हूं। टंकी के नीचे खड़े दोस्तों की ओर से उसकी वीडियो बनाई गई। उसे नीचे आने के लिए मिन्नत करते रहे। देर रात उसकी फेसबुक से लाइव वीडियो भी किसी अज्ञात ने डिलीट कर दी।

समाजसेवी संस्थाओं ने दिया कार्रवाई करवाने का आश्वासन

राजू की बहन राज कौर ने बरनाला के गांव भट्‌ठल से मंगलवार को आकर पुलिस के समक्ष पेश होकर बयान दिए और मुख्यारोपी पर कार्रवाई की गुजारिश की। पुलिस ने राजू के शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव उसकी बहन को सौंप दिया और उसका संस्कार किया। समाजसेवी संस्थाओं ने आरोपियों पर कार्रवाई करवाने करने का भरोसा भी दिया। शुक्रवार को राज कुमार उर्फ राजू को उसके दोस्त टंकी से नीचे आने के लिए मिन्नतें कर रहे थे। राजू ने दोस्तों को फोन कर अपनी गाड़ी में पड़े कुछ कागजात उठाकर पड़ने के लिए कहा। कागज में फोन लोकेशन और नंबर किस युवक का है, उसे पढ़ा जाए और लोगों को भी सुनाया जाए। मौके पर खड़े लोगों ने इसकी वीडियो भी बनाई। राजू ने टंकी से चीख-चीख कर कांग्रेसी नेता के बेटे अमित बेरी का नाम जोर-जोर से पुकारते हुए कहा कि इसी ने मेरा घर बर्बाद किया है। इसके बाद राजू ने फेसबुक पर भी लाइव होकर इस बात का जिक्र किया।

फिलहाल कोई आरोपी गिरफ्तार नहीं हुआ

थाना सिटी की पुलिस ने मृतक राजू से मिले सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर चार आरोपी बब्बू, टीटू , राजू खन्ना और बब्बी पर मुकदमा नंबर 331 दर्ज किया था। अब पुलिस ने अमित बेरी को भी धारा 306 के तहत नामजद कर लिया है। फिलहाल किसी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है। एसपी डिटेक्टिव सरबजीत सिंह बाहिया ने बताया कि वीडियो के आधार पर और भी कोई आरोपी पाया गया तो उसे भी नामजद किया जाएगा। जांच अधिकारी अमनदीप नाहर ने बताया कि फेसबुक लाइव वीडियो डिलीट करने के मामले को लेकर राजू का मोबाइल फॉरेंसिक लैब भेज दिया गया है। सबूत मिटाने वाले पर भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

