निरीक्षण:निर्माण श्रमिकों के लिए भलाई स्कीमें लागू किए जाने के काम का कंस्ट्रक्शन बोर्ड के सदस्य ने किया निरीक्षण

कपूरथला4 घंटे पहले
लेबर एंड अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन वेलफेयर बोर्ड पंजाब के सदस्य जबार खान ने पंजाब सरकार की किरती वर्ग के लिए चल रही भलाई स्कीमों को लागू किए जाने का जायजा लिया। सहायक किरत कमिश्नर के कार्यालय में उन्होंने कार्यालय कामकाज का निरीक्षण किया और किरती वर्ग को पंजाब सरकार की ओर से दी जा रही सुविधाओं के बारे में जागरूक करने की जरूरत पर जोर दिया।

उन्होंने सहायक किरत कमिश्नर सुनील कुमार भोरीवाल को कहा कि श्रामिकों के बच्चों के लिए वजीफा योजना, शगुन स्कीम के बारे में जागरूक करने के लिए विशेष कैंप लगाए जाए। पंजाब सरकार की ओर से पिछले 3 साल में केवल जिले में ही अलग-अलग 10 हजार 381 आवेदनकर्ताओं को 13 करोड़ 51 लाख रुपए के वित्तीय लाभ दिए गए हैं।

इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 9 हजार 767 आवेदनकर्ताओं को 9 करोड़ 40 लाख रुपए के वजीफे दिए गए हैं। इसके अलावा 178 केसों में शगुन स्कीम के तहत, जनरल सर्जरी के लिए 19, बालड़ी तोहफा के तहत नवजन्मी लड़कियों के अभिभावकों को 49 केसों में बनती सहायता दी गई है। इसके अलावा 184 केसों में आवेदनकर्ताओं को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए भी वित्तीय सहायता दी गई है। इस अवसर पर लेबर इंस्पेक्टर रजनी कांसल, गगनदीप सिंह, परनीत गोयल मौजूद थे।

